Honolulu Theatre for Youth Wins 3 EMMY Awards for THE HI WAY

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is the recipient of 3 regional EMMY Awards for its television show, The HI Way. The 50th Annual Northern California Area EMMY Awards were presented Saturday evening, June 5th via webcast. The EMMY Award is presented for outstanding achievement in television by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). San Francisco/ Northern California is one of the nineteen chapters awarding regional Emmy statues and includes Hawai'i.

195 English and 76 Spanish nominations were announced on May 5th out of a field of 912 entries. HTY received 6 nominations for episodes of The HI Way, and won the EMMY Award for episodes Pono and Da Holidays in the category of Arts/Entertainment-Long Form Content and for Racism in the category of Informational/Instructional-Long Form Content.

HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson looks forward to continuing The HI Way journey. "As a theatre company, we were so lucky to be able to serve our community by producing television during this time and these awards speak to the talent, amazing hard work and possibility that exists when you bring a team of creative individuals together. HTY fully intends to continue offering digital work and resources alongside our theatre work in the future."

The HI Way began in March 2020 as the resident ensemble's response to the pandemic. Last spring, HTY, like theaters around the world, closed its doors to audiences and began telling the story of Covid for young people and their families in Hawai'i via digital media. Subsequent episodes tackled a diverse range of subjects and themes through a uniquely Hawai'i-based lens. The show airs on Hawaii News Now stations which include KGMB, the local CBS affiliate; KHNL, the local NBC affiliate; and Telemundo affiliate, KFVE. The company has produced 21 episodes to date, and the show has received more than 4 million views. The HI Way is produced in partnership with Hawaii News Now and Nella Media Group (NMG).

For more information on The HI Way, go online to www.htyweb.org.