Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces 68th Season

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is pleased to announce its 68th season. The 2022-2023 season is titled E Ho'i Hou: Return Anew and marks HTYʻs post-pandemic return to a full season of offerings.

"We are deeply grateful to every educator, family and child for your strength and courage the last two years. As our community continues to heal and rejuvenate, we are excited to present a season of original theatre honoring our return to live gatherings with laughter, stories, culture, and learning. We are also making room for what has changed and are preparing for changes yet to come. E Ho'i Hou, we return anew!"- Eric Johnson, HTY Artistic Director.

The season begins with two original productions celebrating Hawaiian history and culture, The Royal School by Lee Cataluna and Moses Goods and The Paʻakai We Bring by Moses Goods and the HTY Ensemble. HTYʻs In The Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson adapted by Mark Branner, based on the beloved book by Bette Bao Lord is being remounted and will embark on a 20+ city U.S. tour before returning in the spring to Tenney Theatre. Also in the lineup are two original works for ages 3+ about physical and emotional well-being: Step by Step by Reiko Ho and the HTY Ensemble and Happy, Sad, Sad, Happy by Annie Cusick Wood and the HTY Ensemble. The season will conclude with a brand new, musical adaptation of Peter Pan titled Peter Pop Pan by Mattea Mazzella, Eric Johnson, and the HTY Ensemble.

In addition, the company will continue to explore digital media and to produce episodes of its Emmy® Award winning television show, The HI Way. The show capped over 5 million views this past spring and just received two more Emmy® nominations for Food Waste, an episode that explores a more sustainable future for Hawaiʻi, and for Stronger Together, the Resident Ensembleʻs response to anti-Asian hate.

More information about the upcoming season can be found online at www,htyweb.org. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. More information on becoming a member of HTY can also be found on HTYʻs website: www.htyweb.org.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Show Pictured: In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson

facebook.com/HonoluluTheatreforYouth | twitter.com/HonoluluTheatre