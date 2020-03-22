Honolulu Theatre for Youth introduces The HI Way, new digital content for families and children. The HI Way will bring the magic of HTY's educational stage performances and the resident ensemble's creative energy into a digital format for viewing at home on any device. The program will be broadcast on Hawaii News Now TV stations (KHNL, KGMB & K5) and will be available online at HTYWEB.org, HTY's YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.

As families are navigating new storylines in their lives, HTY will take on these topics with the same care they take on stage, helping children see the challenge through a new lens.

The company is hard at work on the first three episodes. The first episode, titled "Contact," is inspired by the current need for social distancing and the isolation that many are feeling. The episode includes fun puppets, original songs, and humorous sketches that will resonate with families stuck at home. The company is also developing an interactive digital classroom so young people can collaborate, converse, and create with the artists. Filming for "Contact" is almost complete and the 2nd episode, "I'm So Bored," and the third episode, "Fear" are already in development.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has temporarily closed the doors of its home theatre to audiences, but not to creativity. "This is a moment when lots of families are at home and are looking for good information, creative ideas to pass the time and connections with their community. These are all things our company is uniquely qualified to provide. We just have to shift our creative efforts to a New Medium," says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

Join our Honolulu Theatre for Youth YouTube Channel, follow us on Facebook, or go online to www.htyweb.org to watch our new digital content as soon as it is released.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





