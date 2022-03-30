Blue Note Hawaii Announces Kool & The Gang, the Harlem Gospel Choir, and More for April

Blue Note Hawaii, the legendary venue for live entertainment, is proud to announce a month full of entertainment in the heart of Waikiki. April is full of laughs, local music and international superstars. Kool & the Gang makes its highly anticipated debut, while guitar legend Larry Carlton makes a stop in the islands for his Farewell Tour.

Celebrate Easter weekend with the Harlem Gospel Choir, performing in four brunch shows. Motown legends The Spinners, led by original founding member Henry Fambrough, take the stage for three nights. Henry Kapono continues his Artist 2 Artist series with The Mākaha Sons, and new age pianist Jim Brickman closes the month. Other highlights include Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner Keilana, Ken Makuakāne & Jeff Dayton, the Mike Lewis Big Band, and many night of hilarity with Comedy U.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Comedy U: April Fools Comedy Night

Friday, April 1

Tickets: Premium Seating $20, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedy U returns for April Fools Day, featuring Jasmine Bautista, Reese Paul, Johnny Sparkles, James Mane and Jose Dynamite.

Keilana

Saturday, April 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Keilana is an accomplished musician, songwriter and vocalist who has become one of Hawaii's most respected and revered female music artists. In 2020, she released her debut album, "I Am" which peaked to #2 on the iTunes R&B Charts within its first week of release. Following her successful debut, she went on to win "Most Promising Artist" and "R&B Album of the Year" at the 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Ken Makuakāne & Jeff Dayton

Sunday, April 3

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Kenneth Makuakāne is one of Hawaii's most prolific artist, producer and writer. His love of the islands and their musical heritage comes through in his melodies and lyrics. Jeff Dayton was Glen Campbell's bandleader and guitarist for 15 years. Jeff has evolved into a master storyteller and always has a connection to the songs he plays. Together the duo will present a showcase of the best of Hawaii and Nashville.

Comedy U: Graham Elwood

Wednesday, April 6

Tickets: Premium Seating $15, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Graham Elwood has been a stand-up comic for over 20 years working comedy clubs, colleges, TV shows, Holiday Inn Lounges, war zones, dive bars and one time on the top of a double decker tour bus in Chicago. You've probably seen him on the TV like when he hosted the socially relevant game shows "Cram" (GSN) and "Strip Poker" (USA). Along with making the world a better place by appearing on shows like "Best Bodies Ever" on VH1. Don't forget the time when he told jokes on "The Late Late Show" (CBS).

Kool & the Gang

Presented by 94.7 KUMU

Thursday, April 7 - Saturday, April 9

Tickets: Premium Seating $150, Loge Seating $115, Bar Area $85

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m

Kool and the Gang have influenced the music of three generations. Thanks to songs like "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie," "Get Down On It," "Cherish" and "Open Sesame," they've earned two GRAMMY® Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. Kool and the Gang has performed continuously for the past 43 years, longer than any R&B group in history..

UH-Manōa Invitational Jazz Festival

Tuesday, April 12

Tickets: General Admission $15

Showtimes: 5:30 p.m.

Doors: 4:00 p.m.

Featuring the Moanalua Middle School Jazz Combo, Hawaii Youth Symphony Jazz Beginning Improvisation Group and intermediate Contemporary Ensemble, Hawaii Youth Symphony Jazz Advanced Contemporary Ensemble, Iolani School Stage Band, Kauaʻi Community Jazz Ensemble, Kauaʻi Community Jazz Ensemble a?? and UH-Manoa Jazz Ensemble.

Comedy U: Ladies Night

Wednesday, April 13

Tickets: Premium Seating $15, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedy U returns for a night of comedy featuring a lineup of Hawaii's funniest ladies, including Blue James, Heather Bown, Clarisse Lee, Melissa Mae, Sally Jackson and Simmone Park.

Larry Carlton: Farewell Tour

Thursday, April 14 - Saturday, April 16

Tickets: VIP Seating $65, Table & Booth Seating $55, Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m

Nineteen-time GRAMMY®i??-nominee, four-time GRAMMY®i??-winner and all-time guitar great, Larry Carlton has 38 albums to his credit and having performed on over 100 albums that have gone gold or platinum. Larry will be playing two different sets each night, one being focused on performing The Crusaders Remembered and the other showcasing the 1978 Steely Dan self-titled album.

Easter Brunch with The Harlem Gospel Choir

Saturday, April 16 & Sunday, April 17

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Seating $35

Showtimes: 10:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Doors: 9:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, The Harlem Gospel Choir is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound and infectious energy. For over two decades they have been America's premier gospel choir and have toured the globe thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music.

Comedy U: Funny 420

Wednesday, April 20

Tickets: Premium Seating $15, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedy U returns with a new joint of comedy featuring local comics Mike Rayo, Blue James, Kenny Kusaka, Ray Lamay, Bryan Rupp and hosted by Lanai.

The Spinners

Thursday, April 21 - Saturday, April 23

Tickets: VIP Seating $75, General Admission $55

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m

A classic Motown recording act, the sound of legendary R&B artists, The Spinners, has never lost its universal appeal. Throughout the years, they have sold millions of records and topped both the pop and R&B charts with smash hits like "I'll Be Around" and "The Rubberband Man." Today, original member Henry Fambrough is joined onstage by lead singer Charlton Washington, high tenor Marvin Taylor, tenor Ronnie Moss, and bass singer Jessie Peck; a soul-infused 5-piece band, led by Keith Ferguson, backs them up.

Mike Lewis Big Band

Sunday, April 24

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Doors: 4:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Local trumpeter and big band leader Mike Lewis has spent substantial time performing in Polynesia and the tri-state New York area. Lewis has toured and recorded with Buddy Rich, Sarah Vaughn, Sammy Davis, Wynton Marsalis, Sonny and Cher, Billy Joel, Natalie Cole, Rosemary Clooney, The Temptations, Tony Bennett, Gladys Knight and Bruno Mars.

Administrative Professionals Day Comedy Show

Featuring Da Braddahs

Wednesday, April 27

Tickets: General Admission $60 (inclusive of set lunch menu)

Showtime: 11:00 a.m.

Doors: 10:30 a.m.

It's time to gather your office and celebrate the people that keep the business going! Enjoy live entertainment, giveaways, and comedy from Da Braddahs and the Administrative Professionals Day Comedy Show. Tickets will get you a lunch plus entrance to the show.

Comedy U: Local Comedy Showcase

Wednesday, April 27

Tickets: Premium Seating $15, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedy U returns with another night of Hawaii's funniest comedians!

Henry Kapono's Artist 2 Artist Series: The Mākaha Sons

Presented by Hawaiian 105

Thursday, April 28

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Seating $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

The Mākaha Sons & Henry Kapono are legends of Hawaiian music. Icons of the 1970s, they championed traditional Hawaiian and Island Music at the creative forefront for over 4 decades, as part of the "Hawaiian Renaissance" - the seminal movement in Hawaia??i's cultural history that brought language, music, hula, art, and all aspects of Hawaiian culture back to their central place in the life of the Islands.

Jim Brickman

Friday, April 29 & Saturday, April 30

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m

Jim Brickman's distinctive piano style and captivating live performances, have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music. The hit-making songwriter has made 22 number-one albums and 32 top 20 radio singles. He's garnered two GRAMMY nominations, a Canadian Country Music Award and is a member of Pandora's "Two Billion Streams" Club.



About Blue Note Entertainment Group

Blue Note Entertainment Group, founded in 1981 by Danny Bensusan, is a multi-faceted entertainment company that owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club and Sony Hall; The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.); and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil). Blue Note Entertainment Group also presents shows outside of its club network. The annual Blue Note Jazz Festival was established in 2011 and has since grown to become the largest jazz festival in New York City each June. Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalogue includes over 50 titles recorded live at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, as well as Blue Note Travel, Management Group and Media Group.

About Outrigger Hospitality Group

For nearly 75 years, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts has charted a journey of discovery - expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius and Thailand. The Hawai'i-born hospitality company is passionate about supporting the island's rich music and culture, creating platforms for local artists to shine at its venues including Blue Note Hawaii, Duke's Waikiki and Kani Ka Pila Grille. Outrigger's multi-branded portfolio includes Outrigger® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger®, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®, Best Western® and Hilton Grand VacationsTM.

Exclusive kama'aina rates start as low as $119 at Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, $179 at Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger and $329 at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Enter promo code LOCAL at Outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.