Video: DISNEY'S FROZEN German Cast Performs at Stuttgart Pride

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Watch the German cast of Disney's Frozen (Die Eiskönigin) performing at this year's Stuttgart Pride festival, bringing a portion of the musical to the festival stage in front of a large crowd of attendees.

Disneys Die Eiskönigin is the German-language stage adaptation of Disney's animated film, following sisters Elsa and Anna. The production is staged by Stage Entertainment as part of its ongoing German musical theater slate.

The Stuttgart Pride appearance follows other recent activity around Stage Entertainment's Disney musical productions in Germany, including casting news for Disneys Musical TARZAN in Hamburg, which noted performer Abla Alaoui's prior role as Anna in Disneys Die Eiskönigin.

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