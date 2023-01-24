Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Dave Rode - THE PIANO MEN: STORIES & SONGS OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN - New Phoenix Theatre



Runners-Up: Evan Tyrone Martin - LET'S FALL IN LOVE - Florida Repertory Theatre, Frank Blocker - GOOD JEW - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Louise K. Cornetta - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players



Runners-Up: Sami Doherty - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre, Michelle Kuntze - RENT - Ft. Myers Theatre, Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alena Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida



Runners-Up: Dot Auchmoody - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, Chloe Cuyler - CATS - The Belle Theatre, Roberta Malcolm & Diana Waldier - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy

Best Dance Production

Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Belle Theatre SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Thetare

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Aaron Jackson - RENT - Fort Myers Thearte



Runners-Up: Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, Carmen Crussard - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Brenda Kensler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Kody Jones - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Rep Theater



Runners-Up: Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Tony Saracino - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre, James Duggan - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players



Runners-Up: RENT - The fort myers theater, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Rep

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Craig Walck - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players



Runners-Up: Scott Carpenter - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre, Chris McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Jonathan Johnson - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Charles Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players



Runners-Up: Matt Koller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre, Earl Sparrow - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Julie Carver - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective



Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, RENT - Fort Myers Thearte, AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Nikki Hagel - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre



Runners-Up: Trace Meier - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre, Cindi Heimberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre, Alex Ferrer - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Miguel Cintron - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida



Runners-Up: Gigi Lieze-Adams - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Repertory Theater, Erica Jones - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players, Heather Johnson - KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida

Best Play

Winner: LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep



Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players, QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Gabrielle Lansden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida



Runners-Up: LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida rep, WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm, Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Trace Talley - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre



Runners-Up: Josh Reid - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, Adam Trummel - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep, Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Emily Feichthaler - PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective



Runners-Up: Macy Magas - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre, Brie Grant - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre, River Reed - CATS - The Belle Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Heather Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida



Runners-Up: Macy Magas - LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep, Todd Lyman - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida, Amy Hughes - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Florida Rep Theater



Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, CATS YOUNG ACTORS EDITION - The Belle Theatre, TRAP - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Naples Players



Runners-Up: Broadway Palm, New Phoenix Theatre, Florida Repertory Theatre