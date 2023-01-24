Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Dave Rode - THE PIANO MEN: STORIES & SONGS OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN - New Phoenix Theatre
Runners-Up: Evan Tyrone Martin - LET'S FALL IN LOVE - Florida Repertory Theatre, Frank Blocker - GOOD JEW - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Louise K. Cornetta - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players
Runners-Up: Sami Doherty - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre, Michelle Kuntze - RENT - Ft. Myers Theatre, Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Alena Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Runners-Up: Dot Auchmoody - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, Chloe Cuyler - CATS - The Belle Theatre, Roberta Malcolm & Diana Waldier - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy
Best Dance Production
Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center
Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Belle Theatre SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Thetare
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Aaron Jackson - RENT - Fort Myers Thearte
Runners-Up: Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, Carmen Crussard - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Brenda Kensler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Kody Jones - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Rep Theater
Runners-Up: Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Tony Saracino - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre, James Duggan - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players
Runners-Up: RENT - The fort myers theater, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Rep
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Craig Walck - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players
Runners-Up: Scott Carpenter - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre, Chris McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Jonathan Johnson - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Charles Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players
Runners-Up: Matt Koller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre, Earl Sparrow - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Julie Carver - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective
Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, RENT - Fort Myers Thearte, AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Nikki Hagel - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre
Runners-Up: Trace Meier - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre, Cindi Heimberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre, Alex Ferrer - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Miguel Cintron - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Runners-Up: Gigi Lieze-Adams - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Repertory Theater, Erica Jones - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players, Heather Johnson - KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida
Best Play
Winner: LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep
Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida, WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players, QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Gabrielle Lansden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Runners-Up: LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida rep, WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm, Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Trace Talley - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre
Runners-Up: Josh Reid - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, Adam Trummel - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep, Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Emily Feichthaler - PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective
Runners-Up: Macy Magas - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre, Brie Grant - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre, River Reed - CATS - The Belle Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Heather Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Runners-Up: Macy Magas - LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep, Todd Lyman - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida, Amy Hughes - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Florida Rep Theater
Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players, CATS YOUNG ACTORS EDITION - The Belle Theatre, TRAP - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: The Naples Players
Runners-Up: Broadway Palm, New Phoenix Theatre, Florida Repertory Theatre