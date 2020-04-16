TheatreZone Uses Creativity, Technology To Connect With Community

Though the remainder of its 2019-2020 season has been suspended, TheatreZone is tapping into its creativity-- and today's technology --to find new ways of engaging with patrons, audiences and the public.

Now in its 15th season, the professional Equity theatre has turned to video conferencing and social media to reach those who would normally be attending its Broadway musicals.

The theatre's founding artistic director, Mark Danni, and his team are producing self-made videos from Danni's home in Naples. Under the hashtag #ZoomIntotheZone, the videos offer sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes insights into the world of theatre, musicals and related elements such as choreography, sound and light engineering, and more. Viewers are also treated to stories from Danni's 30+-year career, including his tenure as a drummer on Broadway for such smash shows as 'Chicago,' 'Les Miserables,' 'Grand Hotel' and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.'

The Zoom into the Zone series will be shared on TheatreZone's Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channel. Danni will also interview performers and address questions during the series; he encourages the public to email their most pressing, theatre- or performance-related questions to info@theatre.zone for inclusion in the episodes.

Earlier this week, TheatreZone also began sharing "Tones from the Zone," a series of video clips from its various productions, on its Facebook page for the next several weeks

"We strongly believe in the transformative power of performing arts," said Danni. "The temporary suspension of our season actually provides terrific opportunities to engage with the community on a more personal level where we can share our expertise and experiences, and have some fun while we're all homebound. I'm hopeful that those who check out our videos and social media posts will be inspired to come enjoy our productions as soon as we're able to take the stage again. So, send your questions and I'm happy to answer them!"

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3, professional equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. All evening performances l begin at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1. Online at: https://theatre.zone/.





