In celebration of its 15th season, TheatreZone presents 'Legends & Legacies: Growing up Broadway,' a series of events highlighting its 2019-2020 season productions with special guests including the children of Broadway legends and original cast members.

"Our 'Legends & Legacies: Growing up Broadway' series features two unique events which theatre lovers absolutely won't want to miss," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director. "We are pleased to offer these rare evenings with very special guests sharing their stories and experiences and, as the series title indicates, growing up on Broadway."

The first 'Legends & Legacies' event, titled "Together, Wherever We Go: Gypsy Rose Lee by her son," will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at TheatreZone.

Erik Lee Preminger, the son of American burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee and legendary film director Otto Preminger, will serve as the event's special guest. Preminger will present clips from several home movies narrated by his mother, from her private collection, followed by a question-and-answer session with guests. In addition, attendees may purchase tickets for chances to win several raffle items, including a weekend at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and lunch for four at The French with Jamie and Alexander Bernstein, children of legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The Bernsteins will be visiting Naples to attend TheatreZone's production of Leonard Bernstein's Wonderful Town. TheatreZone will also auction off an opportunity for a walk-on role in its production of Gypsy. The event will include an evening reception with wine and light hors d'oeuvres. Only 200 tickets, priced from $100 to $150 per patron, are available.

On Monday, March 9, 2020, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., TheatreZone will present "Merman & Me: My Life in the Original Cast of Gypsy," at a private residence in the Kensington Golf & Country Club. The Chinese-themed event, in honor of Madame Rose (Gypsy Rose Lee's mother) love of Chinese cuisine, will feature a prize for the best themed attire, an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment.

Special guests include the production's Music Director Karen (Moore) Yelaney, the original "Baby Louise" with Ethel Merman in Broadway's original production of Gypsy, who will be in attendance along with her talented daughter and TheatreZone fan favorite, Megan Yelaney, who plays Louise/Gypsy Rose Lee in the production, along with Becca McCoy, who portrays Madame Rose. Only 100 tickets are available, priced at $125 per patron.

Tickets for each event are available for purchase at http://www.theatre.zone or by calling the TheatreZone Box Office, 888-966-3352 x1.





