TheatreZone Announces 2019-2020 'Broadway & Happy Hour' Events

In celebration of its 15th season, TheatreZone will present four 'Broadway & Happy Hour' cabaret events highlighting its 2019-2020 season productions and featuring the cast of its current shows.

Each 'Broadway & Happy Hour' event will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. "outside the Zone" at Moorings Park's auditorium, 120 Moorings Park Drive in Naples. 'Broadway & Happy Hour' events are sponsored by Moorings Park, FineMark National Bank and Trust, and Florida Weekly.

Dates and details about each TheatreZone 'Broadway & Happy Hour' Event are as follows:

· Thursday, January 16: 'Broadway & Happy Hour' featuring the cast of Leonard Bernstein's Wonderful Town

· Thursday, February 13: 'Broadway & Happy Hour' featuring the cast of Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera

· Thursday, March 12: 'Broadway & Happy Hour' featuring the cast of Gypsy

· Thursday, April 23: 'Broadway & Happy Hour' featuring the cast of I Love My Wife.

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served prior to each performance.

TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni will emcee each cabaret event, and the casts will be accompanied by Music Director Charles Fornara (Wonderful Town, I Love My Wife), Music Director Karen Yelaney (Gypsy), and Music Director Keith Thompson (Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera). Thompson's most recent list of professional credits include musical director and conductor for the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, The Producers, and Hairspray, and for the North American premiere of the hit musical We Will Rock You.

Tickets are $35 general admission, available for purchase at www.theatre.zone or by calling the TheatreZone Box Office, 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3 professional equity theatre company presenting Broadway shows, concerts and special events. TheatreZone is located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples. Online at: https://theatre.zone/. Follow TheatreZone on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheatreZoneFL/, Instagram @Theatre.Zone, and Twitter at TheatreZoneFL.





