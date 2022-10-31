The Studio Players Present OTHER DESERT CITIES Beginning in November
Performances run November 25 - December 18.
In Jon Robin Baitz's OTHER DESERT CITIES, directed by Paula Keenan. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.
OTHER DESERT CITIES is the winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. This is a scathingly funny, deeply felt family drama...with wisdom and compassion. Funny, fierce, invigorating and intelligent. Starring Casey Cobb, Stan Zawatsky, Betsy Greenblatt, Ricky Shafer, and Gerrie Benzing as Brooke.
Show dates: November 25, 26, December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. November 27, December 11, 18 at 3 p.m.
NOTE: No performances of Other Desert Cities on Dec 1, 2, 3, & 4th due to Snow Fest at the Golden Gate Community Center.
The Studio Players
Golden Gate Community Center's
Joan Jenks Auditorium
4701 Golden Gate Parkway
Naples, 34116
For more information visit: www.thestudioplayers.org
October 31, 2022
