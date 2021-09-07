The Studio Players Announces Auditions for BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Barefoot in the Park - Directed by Paula Keenan - is one of the most beloved comedies of Neil Simon. Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are over the moon to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan. It may be small and a six-flight climb, the heating may be busted and snow may be falling through the skylight, but nothing can quash their newlywed bliss. Paul is a straight-laced lawyer and Corie a romantic free-spirit; nevertheless, opposites attract and the two are wild about each other. Corie decides to set her conservative widowed mother up with their eccentric, bohemian neighbor. A wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul are. The young couple must learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no easy walk in the park.

Corie Bratter, a newlywed, married only six days at the beginning of the play. She is young, pretty, and full of enthusiasm for the future. Impulsive and fun-loving, she considers herself a doer, not a watcher. Her impetuosity is not shared, at first, by her mother or husband, and they are aghast when she cheers the crazy antics of Victor, a neighbor. Corie eventually learns to appreciate dependability and quiet strength.

Paul Bratter: is a young lawyer who marries Corie and is far more concerned with practical matters than she is. He does not like their uncomfortable, small apartment in a bohemian section of New York City and would prefer a more staid lifestyle than his wife.

Ethel Banks:(Mother) is Corie's widowed mother. She lives a placid, boring life in New Jersey and can not really stomach Corie's lifestyle. She can barely even get up to Corie's apartment, and she tends to complain a great deal about anything new and about her bodily ailments until she finds Corie's adventurous neighbor, Victor Velasco.

Victor Velasco: is Corie and Paul's eccentric, womanizing neighbor who is a gourmet cook and who shares Corie's sense of fun and adventure. A middle-aged man, he lives in the attic above Corie and Paul's small apartment. He eventually winds up in a couple with Ethel after Corie sets them up on a blind date.

Telephone repairman: he goes up, huffing and puffing, to Corie and Paul's new apartment in an attempt to fix the phone, and he witnesses their marital discord.

