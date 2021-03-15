The Naples Players Present CALENDAR GIRLS This April

The Naples Players will kick off their 68th Season with a daring choice. Calendar Girls runs from April 28th to May 23rd in the Blackburn Hall of the iconic Sugden Community Theatre and features an ensemble of powerhouse female actors proving that they're in the prime of their lives.

Based on a true story and the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth, the play follows best friends Chris (Peggy Monson) and Annie (Paulette Olivia) as they try to cope with the tragic death of Annie's husband, John (Brad Brenner). John's battle with cancer ends as abruptly as it began and Chris attempts to pay homage to him by taking the Women's Institute's annual calendar down a different route this year...

In order to raise money for cancer research, Chris bands the ladies together to pose as nude subjects for their calendar. Sponsored by Naples Senior Center, the prevailing themes of love and friendship take center stage at The Naples Players as this group of friends proves that even in small towns you can make a big difference in the world.

As a theatre for the community, The Naples Players has also used the true story of the Calendar Girls to launch a campaign of their own featuring prominent philanthropists and leaders from around the county. The sales of the calendar have gone to fight food insecurity in Collier County, with the Community Foundation of Collier County collecting and distributing the proceeds - to date totaling almost $50,000.

"We're thrilled to not only continue to present high-quality theatre, but to continue to support the community in which we live" said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. "Even with our own revenues down 94%, we knew we needed to work together to help raise the entire community."

All of the "Collier Calendar Girls" will be in attendance for the opening night performance, and will present the Community Foundation of Collier County with a check to represent all of the funds raised.

To alleviate the concern and spread of COVID-19, the theatre will only be seated to 50% capacity. Tickets are expected to sell quickly. A Red Carpet event open to the public is slated for Wednesday, April 28th from 6-7 p.m. and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music from the local band Chariot.

Performances are Wednesday through Sunday and both general admission and VIP tickets are still on sale at the TNP Box Office. Those interested can visit NaplesPlayers.org anytime or call the Box Office at (239) 263-7990. Tickets are $35 for subscribers and $42 for general admission.

