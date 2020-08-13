The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs Presents JUST FOR LAUGHS: A COMEDY VARIETY SHOW

The show will feature Jamie Morgan, Absar Saddiqui, Tim Millican and more.

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs will present Just For Laughs: A Comedy Variety Show on Friday, August 14 at 7:30pm. The show will showcase four comedians including Laugh In Comedy Club's own Jamie Morgan, Absar Saddiqui, Tim Millican and Charles Calabritto, along with musical guest Chuck Jobes on piano. Jobes is known throughout the Southwest Florida music scene for his decades of entertainment and his love for parody.

The evening is hosted by the Center's Film and Theater Director Frank Blocker, award-winning actor known for comedy, character and improvisation. The show evokes the comedy/variety shows of the past, "Without the sequins. Usually." Says emcee Blocker.

Advance reservations are encouraged. Tickets to attend are $18 for CFABS Members or $20 for General Admission. Register for tickets by calling (239) 495-8989 or visit artcenterbonita.org/performances.

COVID-19 Guidelines

The Centers diligently works to ensure the health and safety of patrons and artists by closely following CDC, State of Florida and Health Department guidelines at this event and all performances. Based on current conditions, The Centers ask that all attendees wear masks and practice safe, social distancing in our lobbies and auditoriums for their protection and that of other guests. Staff will provide assistance at check-in regarding seating.

