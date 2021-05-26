THE WEDDING SINGER Will Be Performed This Summer at the Naples Players

Big hair and shoulder pads at the ready - It's time to rediscover the 80's! Your favorite Adam Sandler movie in musical form takes the stage in Blackburn Hall at The Naples Players from June 23rd-July 25th.

Sponsored locally by Porsche Naples, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say "yes" to the most romantic musical in twenty years!

Things are going pretty well for wedding singer Robbie Hart (Joseph Byrne) until he's left at the altar by his fiancé, Linda (Erica Sample). As he struggles to pick up the pieces and continue performing at other people's weddings, he befriends Julia Sullivan (Alyssa Haney). Julia is preparing for her wedding to long term boyfriend Glen (David Shaffer) - whose commitment to their relationship is questionable, to say the least. Robbie agrees to help Julia plan her wedding when complications arise and the two spend more and more time with each other...

With fan-favorite director and choreographer Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and musical director Charles Fornara at the helm of this production, you will certainly be dancing in your seat.

"The Wedding Singer musical has been on our to-do list for some time" says Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director. "The show is funny, poignant, and a great way for audiences who have been disconnected, or in quarantine, to have a little fun. As they say in the show, it's time for our audiences to 'come out of the dumpster' of COVID-19."

The Fornaras will be leading an all-star ensemble cast of Naples favorites, many of whom have become regular staples of The Naples Players most popular shows. The cast includes (in alphabetical order): JOSEPH BYRNE, ADAM FASANO, ALYSSA HANEY, Ruth Johnson, CHRISTINE MASTRANGELO, ERICA SAMPLE, DAVID SHAFFER, Kenny Tran, LINDSEY WALSH, and DOMINIC YOUNG in the principal roles, and features LEONARD ALLEN, SADE BASSAN, ABBY CIABATON, JIM CORSICA, JESSICA DANIELS, LUKE DANNI, MAXINE DANNI, KAT EBAUGH, FRANKIE FEDERICO, Kay Harkins, MADELEINE HOWE, DANAIA IVANOV, NAPHTAILDA JEAN-CHARLES, MONICA JOYCE, JOSEPH LOIACONO, ELIZABETH MARCANTONIO, SYDNEY MIXON, LEXI PIPER, ANDREW REID, EILEEN REYNOLDS, THOMAS RICHARDSON, AND CIARÁN WELCH in the ensemble.

To alleviate the concern and spread of COVID-19, the theatre will be limiting capacity. Tickets are expected to sell quickly. A Red Carpet event open to the public is slated for Wednesday, June 23rd from 6:30pm-7:30pm and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music from the band Chariot.

From June 23rd-July25th, performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays & Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Both general public and season tickets are on sale at the TNP Box Office. Those interested can visit NaplesPlayers.org anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.