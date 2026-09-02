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The Super Pickle will come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre this month. Running September 17 through 19, this musical comedy puts a hilarious spin on the pickleball phenomenon sweeping the nation.

Set against the backdrop of the fast-growing sport, The Super Pickle pits seasoned veterans against eager newcomers in a battle of skill, strategy and wit. From competitive courts to lively social pick-up games, the show pokes fun at the quirks, rivalries and personalities that make pickleball such a phenomenon.

With catchy musical numbers and pop hit parodies reminiscent of Weird Al Yankovic, The Super Pickle delivers plenty of laughs while playfully satirizing the pickleball craze and taking a few good-natured swipes at the traditional tennis scene.

Whether you're a pickleball pro, a weekend player or someone who has never picked up a paddle, The Super Pickle is for audiences of all ages.

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