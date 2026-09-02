THE SUPER PICKLE Will Come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Performances will run September 17 through 19.
The Super Pickle will come to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre this month. Running September 17 through 19, this musical comedy puts a hilarious spin on the pickleball phenomenon sweeping the nation.
Set against the backdrop of the fast-growing sport, The Super Pickle pits seasoned veterans against eager newcomers in a battle of skill, strategy and wit. From competitive courts to lively social pick-up games, the show pokes fun at the quirks, rivalries and personalities that make pickleball such a phenomenon.
With catchy musical numbers and pop hit parodies reminiscent of Weird Al Yankovic, The Super Pickle delivers plenty of laughs while playfully satirizing the pickleball craze and taking a few good-natured swipes at the traditional tennis scene.
Whether you're a pickleball pro, a weekend player or someone who has never picked up a paddle, The Super Pickle is for audiences of all ages.
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