MY BOOMER GENERATION To Take The Stage At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
The event will take place September 12-13th.
MY BOOMER GENERATION: The Music You Forgot You Remembered! comes to Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers on September 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., with a special 1 p.m. matinee on September 12.
Built around the unforgettable music that helped define a generation, MY BOOMER GENERATION takes audiences on a nostalgic musical journey through songs that became the soundtrack to first loves, road trips, long summer nights, favorite records and moments that still feel familiar decades later.
The concert features the music of The Rolling Stones, The Band, Paul Simon, Rickie Lee Jones, Neil Young, Carly Simon and many more—performed live by an exceptional group of musicians and vocalists who bring both authenticity and personality to these timeless songs.
Rather than simply recreating the records, MY BOOMER GENERATION celebrates what made this era of music so special: memorable songwriting, distinctive voices, rich harmonies and performances built around real musicianship.
It’s an evening designed for anyone who remembers when discovering a new record was an event, when FM radio supplied the soundtrack to the drive home, and when certain songs became permanently connected to the people and places in our lives.
You may not have heard some of these songs in years. But chances are, you still know every word.
Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
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OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/09-2/28)
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Where's There's a Will, There's a Relative by Roger Karshner
The Studio Players (5/14-5/30)
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Ken Ludwig's The Game's A Foot
Belle Theatre (9/18-9/26)
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Rocket Man
The Naples Players (10/21-11/22)
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Murder On The Orient Express
The Naples Players (1/13-2/14)
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Mean Girls
Belle Theatre (10/02-10/17)
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Ben Hur (a comedy) by Patrick Barlow
Arts Center Theatre (4/01-4/18)
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Tom Briscoe’s “It’s Not Mansplaining, It’s Old Mansplaining”
Arts Center Theatre (9/27-9/27)
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Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES
Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES (4/06-5/09)
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NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: The 70s Beehive Musical
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/16-4/04)