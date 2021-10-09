THE SOUND OF MUSIC is Now Playing at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm presents the family classic The Sound Of Music playing now through November 20, 2021. This endearing musical is based on the book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers and the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound Of Music has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. The children eventually come to like Maria and she finds herself falling in love with the captain. The timeless score includes Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Edelweiss and The Sound of Music.

The Sound of Music will be playing at Broadway Palm playing now through November 20, 2021. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Beginning November 2, performances are Tuesday through Sunday with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.