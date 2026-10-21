THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Play Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
The production will perform at the dinner theatre in Fort Myers.
The Off Broadway Palm Theatre will present the behind-the-scenes comedy The Shark Is Broken, playing Now through November 14, 2026. Set during the making of the iconic film Jaws, this razor-sharp comedy takes audiences onto the boat where three actors are stuck waiting for a mechanical shark to cooperate.
It's 1974, and the production of Jaws is anything but smooth sailing. The mechanical shark keeps malfunctioning, the filming schedule is in shambles, and three actors find themselves stranded together with little to do but battle egos, artistic frustrations and an ever-growing dependence on alcohol.
Inspired by the making of one of the greatest films of all time, The Shark Is Broken offers a hilarious glimpse at the personalities behind the movie magic. As tensions rise and patience runs thin, audiences get a front-row seat to the camaraderie, competition and chaos that unfolded behind the scenes.
The Off Broadway Palm Theatre, located Inside Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, provides an intimate setting perfect for this hilarious story. Meal and show packages are available, making for a complete afternoon or evening of entertainment.
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