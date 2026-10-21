THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Play Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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The Off Broadway Palm Theatre will present the behind-the-scenes comedy The Shark Is Broken, playing Now through November 14, 2026. Set during the making of the iconic film Jaws, this razor-sharp comedy takes audiences onto the boat where three actors are stuck waiting for a mechanical shark to cooperate.

It's 1974, and the production of Jaws is anything but smooth sailing. The mechanical shark keeps malfunctioning, the filming schedule is in shambles, and three actors find themselves stranded together with little to do but battle egos, artistic frustrations and an ever-growing dependence on alcohol.

Inspired by the making of one of the greatest films of all time, The Shark Is Broken offers a hilarious glimpse at the personalities behind the movie magic. As tensions rise and patience runs thin, audiences get a front-row seat to the camaraderie, competition and chaos that unfolded behind the scenes.

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre, located Inside Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, provides an intimate setting perfect for this hilarious story. Meal and show packages are available, making for a complete afternoon or evening of entertainment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 18 Hrs 06 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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