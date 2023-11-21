Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Comes to Florida Rep in December

The production runs in the ArtStage Studio Theatre December 12, 2023 through January 14, 2024.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Comes to Florida Rep in December

Florida Repertory Theatre's 26th season continues with “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall. The production runs in the ArtStage Studio Theatre December 12, 2023 through January 14, 2024. Tickets start at $65 and may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. 

“The Mountaintop” reimagines the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. The play is set in the Lorraine Motel in Memphis where Dr. King stayed after delivering his most memorable speech. The story opens with an exhausted Dr. King calling room service for a cup of coffee as he struggles to write his next powerful speech. When a hotel maid arrives with his order, the two begin a conversation that prompts Dr. King to confront his life, his past, his legacy, and the plight and future of the people he represents.

Playwright Katori Hall's play examines “what if” and applies magical realism to move the characters – and audience - through unexpected twists and turns. The dialog is reflective, touching, and humorous at times.

Hall won an Olivier Best New Play award for “The Mountaintop” in 2010, and more recently, a Pulitzer Prize for her play “The Hot Wing King.” Hall also wrote the book for the “Tina Turner Musical.”

“‘The Mountaintop' is an electrifying drama full of theatricality and engaging dialog,” said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “The play challenges audiences to consider Dr. King - the man - as he faces his humanity, addressing his fears, his frailties, and his passions.”

Florida Rep's cast features returning artist, Daniel Morgan Shelley (“August Wilson's Fences”), and fellow New York-based actor, Hope Ward, making her Florida Rep debut.

Director Ansley Valentine (“Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill”) will be joined by an expert creative team including Richard Crowell (“Alabaster”), costume designer Alice Neff (“On Golden Pond”), lighting designer Eli Carnahan (“Native Gardens”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“The Legend of Georgia McBride”), and stage manager Phill Madore (“Ripcord”).

“The Mountaintop” is sponsored by Bruce & Janet Bunch.

Single ticket prices for “The Mountaintop” are $65 for regular performances on December 15 – January 14 with $43 discounted pricing for preview performances December 12 - 14. Curtain times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7 PM, with 2 PM matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The opening night performance is at 8 PM on Friday, December 15.  Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.


Recommended For You