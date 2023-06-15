THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Broadway Palm

Performances run July 7 through August 12, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo 2 Review: FOOTLOOSE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Review: FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds Theater Photo 3 Review: FUTURE PERFECT at Foulds Theater
Review: FRANCINE WOLF: PLEASE DON'T TELL MY KIDS at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theate Photo 4 Review: FRANCINE WOLF: PLEASE DON'T TELL MY KIDS at Alliance For The Arts Classroom Theater

 This summer, Broadway Palm is going under the sea with Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID playing July 7 through August 12, 2023. This full-scale, stage production is based on the popular 1989 animated film of the same name that quickly became a Disney favorite. 

Theatre goers of all ages will enjoy watching the Disney classic THE LITTLE MERMAID come to life on stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. You’ll see all your favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including Under The Sea, Kiss The Girl, Part Of Your World and more!

Splash over to Broadway Palm and head under the sea with Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID playing July 7 through August 12, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with group prices available. There is a summer special and tickets for anyone 16 and under are just $30 including the meal. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July Photo
VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July

Riverside Theatre has announced the return of Vegas Nights to benefit the youth tuition assistance and community engagement programs. Vegas Nights takes place July 7 & 8 and July 14 & 15, 2023.

2
THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Broadway Palm Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Broadway Palm

 This summer, Broadway Palm is going under the sea with Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID playing July 7 through August 12, 2023. This full-scale, stage production is based on the popular 1989 animated film of the same name that quickly became a Disney favorite. 

3
The College Park Neighborhood Association Donates to the Lake Worth Playhouse Photo
The College Park Neighborhood Association Donates to the Lake Worth Playhouse

The Lake Worth Playhouse hosted guests from the College Park and Downtown Jewel Neighborhood Associations last Monday night, June 6 for a presentation on the history of the Playhouse organization, the historic structure, and a tour backstage.

4
TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes to Arts Center Theatre Starring Peter Fogel and Di Photo
'TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes to Arts Center Theatre Starring Peter Fogel and Directed By Chazz Palminteri

Coming to Arts Center Theatre for a special engagement on July 30, 2023, is 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First! Performances will be at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Directed by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri, 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First! is a one-man tour-de-force performance about the ups and downs of love and marriage. Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute production written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian's personal journey to find acceptance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Save Hamlet
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanities
Arts Center Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Arts Center Theatre (12/13-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You