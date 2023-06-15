THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Broadway Palm

Performances run July 7 through August 12, 2023.
This summer, Broadway Palm is going under the sea with Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID playing July 7 through August 12, 2023. This full-scale, stage production is based on the popular 1989 animated film of the same name that quickly became a Disney favorite.
Theatre goers of all ages will enjoy watching the Disney classic THE LITTLE MERMAID come to life on stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. You’ll see all your favorite characters and hear the irresistible songs including Under The Sea, Kiss The Girl, Part Of Your World and more!
Splash over to Broadway Palm and head under the sea with Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID playing July 7 through August 12, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $85 with group prices available. There is a summer special and tickets for anyone 16 and under are just $30 including the meal. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
