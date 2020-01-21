THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION to Have Florida Premiere At Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theatre will present the Florida premiere of "The Lady Demands Satisfaction." The comedy by Arthur M. Jolly will be on stage Feb. 15 to March 15 with previews on Feb. 13 and 14.

Dubbed by Hooligan Magazine as "a two-hour soundscape of belly laughter, metal on metal and whatever the sound of pure 'heckin joy is," "The Lady Demands Satisfaction" is a comedy of manners.

Directed by Broadway star at Gulfshore Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Jeffrey Binder, the show tells the comedic tale of hapless heiress Trothe as she comes of age. After the untimely death of her noble father, Trothe learns that she could lose her inheritance if someone beats her in a duel. The only problem? Trothe has never laid so much as a finger on a sword. Her domineering aunt, clever servants, bumbling lawyer and Prussian swordmaster all add to the chaos and mayhem in this hilarious, swashbuckling spoof of 18th-century nobility.

Betsy Hogg returns to Gulfshore Playhouse to take on the role of Trothe, following participation in the most recent New Works Festival. Hogg has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including "Peter and the Starcatcher," "Fiddler on the Roof" and "The Crucible." She's also starred on TV's Law and Order: SVU and the Amazon Prime Video hit, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Joining Hogg are:

- Emily Cramer, who previously starred in the Broadway productions of "Mary Poppins," "LES MISERABLES" (2014 original Broadway company) and "School of Rock." Cramer has also played roles on TV's Law and Order: SVU and in animation shows such as Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Adventures, and YuGiOh VRAINS.

- Evan Sibley, last seen in the 2019 productions of "The Vibrator Play" and "Skylight." His previous works include "Antony and Cleopatra" at Bard City at Classic Stage in New York, and "Intriguing Engagements" at New York Fringe.

- Veteran actress Tarah Flanagan is the Associate Artistic Director at the Great River Shakespeare Festival. She's also starred in Cleveland Playhouse's "Every Brilliant Thing" and "An Iliad," as well as in the world premiere of "Buzz" at Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

- Amy Blackman is known for her roles in Broadway's Tony award-winning "Angels in America," and TV's Madam Secretary and New Amsterdam. Blackman recently appeared in the final season of HBO's, The Deuce. She's also starred in numerous regional productions, including "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" and "Caroline, or Change."

- Rebecca Brinkley, who's been featured in numerous productions at the Peterborough Players, including Amalia in "She Loves Me," for which she was nominated for Best Actress in a Professional Production of a Musical by the New Hampshire Theatre Awards.

- Paul Carlin, who most recently appeared at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in "A Doll's House Part 2," and "West Side Story," and was in the world premiere of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors." Carlin has worked in theatres across the country, and has been fortunate to work with such luminaries as Dame Julie Andrews in The Great American Musical and The Boyfriend.

Members of the creative team are Scenic Designer Edward T. Morris; Costume Designer Kirche Leigh Zeile; Sound Designer Christopher Colucci; Lighting Designer Jimmy Lawlor; and Vocal Coach John Patrick.

"We are thrilled to be staging this hilarious production for the first time in Florida," said Kristen Coury, Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "This is a show that will be sure to keep audiences laughing."

Evening shows begin at 8 p.m.; matinees begin at 3 p.m. Show subscriptions are available and include priority seating, exclusive events and discounted pricing. Tickets range from $22-$170; all tickets are $32 two hours before a performance. For purchasing information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or contact 866-811-4111.

Free pre-show discussions take place Feb. 16 and 19 and March 8 and 11, where Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff lead conversations about themes and topics related to the production. Audience members can also stick around for post-show conversations on Feb. 20.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You