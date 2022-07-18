Single Tickets Now On Sale For Florida Rep's 25th Anniversary Season

Single tickets are now on sale for Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season in the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres. The 2022-2023 Season opens to previews in the ArtStage Studio on September 20, and the nine-show season runs through May 21, 2023.



Tickets start at $63/$59 for regular performances and $39/$36 for previews. Single Tickets for "Ring of Fire" start at $69/$63. Single tickets are priced dynamically and the value increases with demand.



Subscriptions offer big savings and packages start as low as $216 for six shows. Packages are available for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows, and offer the best discounts, greatest flexibility, and a wide variety of options for all budgets and schedules. The popular Flex Pass offers the greatest flexibility and allows pass holders to lock into $56 tickets for the season after the minimum purchase of six tickets. Preview Subscriptions sell out quickly for most plays, so the theatre recommends acting quickly to lock into those seats and savings while supplies last. Premium Subscriptions start at $318 (for six shows) and offer the biggest savings on premium seats.



Single tickets or subscriptions may be purchase by calling 239-332-4488 or by visiting www.floridarep.org. Box office summer hours are Monday - Friday 10 AM - 1 PM.



"Every season we work tirelessly to present the finest in live professional theatre - and that tradition continues into our 25th Season, said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "Our 2022-2023 line-up was meticulously crafted to highlight the wide variety of work our audiences have come to enjoy each season, and we can't wait to share it with the Southwest Florida community!"



Florida Rep's 25th Anniversary Season begins in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Sept. 23 with, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" by Lanie Robertson. The powerful musical tour-de-force transforms the ArtStage into the gritty Philadelphia bar where legendary Jazz singer Billie Holiday gave one of her final public performances. Set in 1959, the musical chronicles the singer's heart-wrenching life story and celebrates the music she gave the world.



The Historic Arcade Theatre opens Oct. 28 with a hot new comedy making the rounds on regional stages across the country, "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" by Katie Forgette, where Catholic guilt takes center stage. It is 1973, the O'Sheas are just like any other family in town: middle-class, Irish, Catholic, and well-behaved. But chaos ensues when 19-year-old Linda is left to tell her sister about the birds and the bees and their parish priest overhears the bawdy details - and it takes every O'Shea to clear the family's name and save their souls from eternal damnation.



The season continues in December with Agatha Christie's most famous whodunnit, "And Then There Were None" in the Historic Arcade Theatre opening Dec. 2. The famous murder-mystery tells the story of ten strangers who are summoned to a remote island - and they all have a secret to hide. Their weekend getaway turns bloody when one of the guests turns up dead and they realize there is a killer in their midst.



Opening Dec. 16, the ArtStage plays host to a battle of the minds between Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis in "Freud's Last Session" by Mark St. Germain. Set on the eve of World War II, two great thinkers debate love, sex, the existence of God, and the meaning of life.



Florida Rep kicks off 2023 with "Ripcord" by David Lindsay-Abaire, a high stakes comedy it had previously planned for 2020. Set in a retirement home, the zany comedy follows cantankerous Abby and relentlessly chipper Marilyn as they navigate living together in one small room - where only one bed faces a window. A harmless bet quickly escalates into a no-holds-barred battle to the death.



Opening Feb. 3, Florida Rep is pleased to present Oscar Wilde's classic comedy, "The Importance of Being Earnest" in-the-round in its ArtStage Studio Theatre. Called "the most perfect comedy in the English language" by The Telegraph, Wilde's wildly entertaining masterpiece sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations. ArtStage audiences will delight over secret identities, whimsical ingénues, jealous fiancées, and indomitable dowagers - all packed into the most famous handbag in theatre history.



The Historic Arcade Theatre's season continues with the modern American classic, "On Golden Pond" by Ernest Thompson, opening Feb. 17 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. This moving and humorous play tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, who return every summer to their New England lake house. Celebrating 48 years of marriage, the irascible Norman and kind-hearted Ethel settle in for another peaceful summer - but when an unexpected visitor arrives, the Thayers' tranquil lives are turned upside down.



Opening Mar. 24, the season continues with "Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash" by Richard Maltby, Jr. and William Meade in the Historic Arcade Theatre. The singer's iconic music comes to life in a crowd-pleasin', foot-stompin' musical celebration and tells his harrowing life story with a cast of instrumentalists playing over two dozen of Johnny's greatest hits.



The season closes in the ArtStage Studio Theatre with "Lobby Hero" by Kenneth Lonergan, a dark comedy that opens Apr. 21. Set in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building, "Lobby Hero" follows a young security guard with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop, and her unpredictable partner - all of whom are involved in a murder investigation. Lonergan's character study is an electrifying, smart, and funny examination of morality and motivation.



Continuing for the 2022-2023 season, all evening performances in both venues start at 7 PM, with the exception of Opening Nights (1st Fridays) which begin at the later 8 PM curtain time. Popular matinee performances on Wednesday (Arcade), Thursday (ArtStage), selected Saturdays, and Sunday begin at 2 PM. Florida Rep's FREE parking opens two hours before every performance.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at www.FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.