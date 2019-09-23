See THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE And JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL In The Arcade Theatre This Saturday

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education Department is pleased to announce public performances of its 2019-2020 Theatre for Young Audiences productions, "Junie B. Jones the Musical" and "The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe." Held in the Historic Arcade Theatre, the performances kick off the Florida Rep's Touring Theatre program with a day of family-friendly theatre with performances on September 28 at 1 PM, and 6 PM and the tickets are only $10 for students and $15 for adults.



Based on the bestselling book series by Barbara Park, "Junie B. Jones the Musical" features a book & lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich. Directed by Florida Rep Education Director, Kody C Jones, the musical opens the day-long event at 1 PM.



Adapted from the C.S. Lewis classic by Don Quinn, "The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe" is a loving retelling of Lewis' timeless story of courage and hope. Directed by Florida Rep's Associate Artistic Director, Jason Parrish, "The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe" performs at 6 PM.



Florida Rep's popular Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) program is designed s to make live professional theatre accessible to young people across Southwest Florida by touring its productions to schools and venues in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades, and the surrounding counties. Florida Rep is proud to offer programming for schools and community groups which include our Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) programs. The TYA series takes the arts directly into the schools or invites students into the theatre to view specifically designed productions paired with study guides, tailored to meet Sunshine State Standards of Learning.



"We couldn't be more excited for this lineup of professional TYA tours that will be visiting schools all over SW Florida," said Education Director Kody C. Jones. "This year's titles will take students on a wild ride through magical realms of Narnia and the everyday hardships at the Elementary School of Junie B. Jones. These wonderful tales have important messages to bring our area students that are not only educational but entertaining and fun!"



Both productions star Florida Rep's 2019-2020 Acting Intern Company, Hunter Clarke, Thomas Hadzeriga, Kylie Mask, Bethany Mansfield, Bailey Tyler, and Asher Van Meter, all of whom are beginning their professional careers with Florida Rep this season. The productions also feature a professional design team, including Scenic Designer, Jordan Moore ("Million Dollar Quartet"), Costume Designer, Jacquelyn Loy ("Hay Fever"), Sound Designer, Katie Lowe "Native Gardens"), and Stage Manager, CayceLynn Hoggard ("Spring Awakening"). Rosalind Metcalf ("Spring Awakening") served as musical director and Kayley Stevens ("A Chorus Line") as choreographer for the musical adaptation of "Junie B. Jones."



Due to interest and demand, Florida Rep Education will offer a one-time-only public performance of these two shows before they pack-up and hit the road to area schools. "This allows members of our general public, our sponsors, and major supporters to be able to see the shows that make up the quality programming that we do each year," continued Jones.



Tickets for the public performances are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and available online at www.FloridaRepEducation.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488. Both productions are available for tour bookings through May of 2020, and information is available online or by calling the Tour Manager at 239-219-1551.





