Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: THE NERD at Players Circle Theater
runs through Noveber 15.
When you’re going to a play with the title The Nerd, you kinda know what to expect. And if you’ve ever seen Ted Wioncek III in a show at Player’s Circle Theater, you’re imagining all sorts of shenanigans. All of your predictions will be completely accurate. Prepare for an afternoon of silliness and laughter.
Wioncek plays Rick Steadman, the nerd in question, with all the gusto imaginable. The character is clueless, awkward, and obnoxious as he moves himself and his worldly goods including a gold fish into the home of a war buddy whose life he saved years before.
I know the other actors have a period of rehearsal to get used to his antics, but how they manage to keep straight faces is something to behold.
AJ Mendini plays Willum Cubbert, the buddy who is filled with gratitude, and the play explores just how much someone can endure out of a sense of obligation. Kimberly Suskind and Gregg Weiner play Cubbert’s love interest and friend respectively, who do their best to help him get rid of the increasingly unwelcome guest.
Rounding out the cast, TJ Albertson plays Cubbert’s blustering boss. Lucy Sundby is his wife who has an unusual way to relieve her anxiety, and Reid Wylie is his spoiled son.
Have you ever found yourself all but biting your tongue to remain cordial to someone who was rude or annoying? Of course, you have. You’ll recognize yourself as you watch each of the adult characters try to do this. Maybe you can pick up a few good tips. With Thanksgiving not far off they might come in handy.
The Nerd runs through November 15. For tickets, call 239.800.3292.
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