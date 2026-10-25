 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Review: THE NERD at Players Circle Theater

runs through Noveber 15.

By:
Review: THE NERD at Players Circle Theater

When you’re going to a play with the title The Nerd, you kinda know what to expect. And if you’ve ever seen Ted Wioncek III in a show at Player’s Circle Theater, you’re imagining all sorts of shenanigans. All of your predictions will be completely accurate. Prepare for an afternoon of silliness and laughter.

Wioncek plays Rick Steadman, the nerd in question, with all the gusto imaginable. The character is clueless, awkward, and obnoxious as he moves himself and his worldly goods including a gold fish into the home of a war buddy whose life he saved years before.

I know the other actors have a period of rehearsal to get used to his antics, but how they manage to keep straight faces is something to behold.

AJ Mendini plays Willum Cubbert, the buddy who is filled with gratitude, and the play explores just how much someone can endure out of a sense of obligation. Kimberly Suskind and Gregg Weiner play Cubbert’s love interest and friend respectively, who do their best to help him get rid of the increasingly unwelcome guest.

Rounding out the cast, TJ Albertson plays Cubbert’s blustering boss. Lucy Sundby is his wife who has an unusual way to relieve her anxiety, and Reid Wylie is his spoiled son.

Have you ever found yourself all but biting your tongue to remain cordial to someone who was rude or annoying? Of course, you have. You’ll recognize yourself as you watch each of the adult characters try to do this. Maybe you can pick up a few good tips. With Thanksgiving not far off they might come in handy.

The Nerd runs through November 15. For tickets, call 239.800.3292.

More on Players Circle Theater
Recent Articles
Players Circle Theater Announces 2026/2027 Season
Players Circle Theater Announces 2026/2027 Season
9/25/2026

Reader Reviews



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS

Doublewide, Texas in Ft. Myers/Naples Doublewide, Texas
Belle Theatre (3/19-3/27)
THE RIVALS in collaboration with Theatre Conspiracy in Ft. Myers/Naples THE RIVALS in collaboration with Theatre Conspiracy
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (11/12-11/29)
Inside Broadway with Julie Carver: Lisa Vroman in Ft. Myers/Naples Inside Broadway with Julie Carver: Lisa Vroman
Music & Arts Community Center (1/21-1/21)
Seussical in Ft. Myers/Naples Seussical
Belle Theatre (4/02-4/17)
Sandbag, Stage Left (or One Dead Dolly) in Ft. Myers/Naples Sandbag, Stage Left (or One Dead Dolly)
Arts Center Theatre (3/04-3/21)
Death Trap by Ira Levin in Ft. Myers/Naples Death Trap by Ira Levin
Arts Center Theatre (1/07-1/24)
The Sweet Delilah Swim Club in Ft. Myers/Naples The Sweet Delilah Swim Club
Belle Theatre (1/15-1/23)
Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins in Ft. Myers/Naples Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins
The Studio Players (1/08-1/24)
The Pillowman in Ft. Myers/Naples The Pillowman
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (10/09-10/25)
Forever Everly in Ft. Myers/Naples Forever Everly
Florida Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You