Review: SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM at Music & Arts Community Center

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Whether you personally experienced the doo wop era, enjoyed it through a parent or grandparent, or found it by some lucky accident, you will have fun at Southwest Florida Theatre Company’s production of Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream.

This juke box musical weaves a variety of songs from the 1950s and 1960s into a loose plot in which a guy living in his mom’s basement endeavors to win a radio singing contest. Bear Manescalchi plays Denny, a legend in his own mind. Paul Hernandez is Eugene, a chubby backup singer whose attempts at the wonderful choreography of Amy McCleary aren’t always successful. Soon, that twosome expands to a trio with the addition of Kyle Brace as Wally, who may remind you of a young Tom Hanks. They are going nowhere fast until Griffin Cole as Duke joins the group. All four get ample chances to show what they can do with the upbeat songs of this time period. The solos are as strong as you expect, and the harmony parts are every bit as good.

Rounding out the cast is Alexandra Shephard as Lois. She is the object of their affections in a cute medley of ‘Devil or Angel,’ ‘Earth Angel,’ and ‘I Only Have Eyes for You.’

The costuming of Diana Waldier is right on point with high top sneakers, bowling shirts, and a crinoline peeking out from under the Shephard’s skirt. Think Sandy in Grease.

My only beef is a minor one. At times the onstage band led by Music Director Julie Carver almost drowns out some of the dialogue. That said, the presence of live musicians is a plus.

If a wave of nostalgia hits you, go back in time to Sh-Boom! Live Could Be a Dream. It runs through April 4. For tickets, call 239.277.1700.

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