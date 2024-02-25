Review: INTO THE BREECHES! at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse's production of INTO THE BREECHES tells the story of a group of women in the 1940s who band together to put on a play while the men are away at war.

The show stars Becca Ballenger as June Bennett, Ebony Blake as Ida Green, Dan Butler as Ellsworth Snow, Lea DiMarchi as Grace Richards, Beth Hylton as Celeste Fielding, Kevin Loreque as Stuart Lasker, Karen Peakes as Maggie Dalton, and Jo Twiss as Winifred Snow. This is a fantastic cast, and they each brought such beautiful emotion and passion to this poignant play. Each one was stellar, and I loved watching their characters bond together throughout the show. I especially appreciated Stuart and Ida's friendship and their stories. I also really enjoyed Jo Twiss as Winifred Snow - she was absolutely hilarious.

Director Jackson Gay did a wonderful job with this production, alongside Scenic Designer Kristen Martino, Costume Designer Tracy Dorman, Lighting Designer Dalton Hamilton, Sound Designer Daniel Baker, and Fight Director Rod Kinter. I thought the technical and creative aspects of the show were done very well, and the costumes were beautiful.

I have seen this play before and absolutely adored it, so I was very excited to see it again and thoroughly enjoyed this production. It's a story of friendship, determination, women empowerment, and love of theatre. It's funny, it's heartwarming, and it's bittersweet. The show does center around Shakespeare plays, and a lot of Shakespeare's work is quoted. I really love the way it is interwoven throughout the play - it is not overwhelming, but is used in a delicate way, to enhance the meaning behind the show.

INTO THE BREECHES is a true love letter to theatre, and Gulfshore Playhouse's production is very well done. I highly recommend seeing it before it closes on March 10. For more tickets and information, click the link below.