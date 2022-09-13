Red Carpet Event to Reopen Cultural Park Theatre Company This Month

Cultural Park Theatre Company will welcome members of the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce for a RED CARPET EVENT to celebrate the REOPENING of Cultural Park Theatre Company and the launch of their 60th Anniversary Season! Beginning at 5:30 PM on Sept 22, a ribbon cutting ceremony will reopen the theater, allowing their patrons their first glimpse of our completely renovated lobby and theater.

The opening night performance of "School of Rock" follows at 7, with a special VIP Reception immediately after the performance.

Tickets are still available for School of Rock, so contact the box office to reserve yours! 239-772-5862.

For more information visit: http://culturalparktheater.com/