RING OF FIRE Comes to Florida Repertory Theatre in March
The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre from March 24 through April 23, with discounted previews March 21 - 23.
Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash," created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade. The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre from March 24 through April 23, with discounted previews March 21 - 23.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. Audiences are encouraged to book early because ticket prices increase with demand, and tickets for the show are selling fast.
"Ring of Fire" brings the iconic music of Johnny Cash to life through music and story. The production includes more than two dozen classics like "I Walk the Line," "Everywhere Man," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Ring of Fire."
Producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen says, "'Ring of Fire'" is a crowd-pleasin', foot-stompin' celebration of the man in black and the music that made him a legend. Using the Cash songbook, the musical tells a fascinating story of love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family."
The production stars returning guest actors Matt Cusack and Armando Gutierrez ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"), along with Maggie Hollinbeck, Allison Ann Kelly, and Larry Tobias making their Florida Rep debuts. The ensemble cast all play multiple roles and multiple instruments to paint a musical portrait of the American music legend.
Florida Rep associate artistic director Jason Parrish will direct the production and is rejoined by members of the creative team that worked on last season's record-breaking production of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" including musical director Matt Cusack, set designer Bert Scott, choreographer Amy McCleary, and stage manager Ruth E. Kramer, plus costume designer Kim Griffin ("Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help"), lighting designer Tyler M. Perry ("West Side Story") and sound designer Katie Lowe ("On Golden Pond").
"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash" was adapted from the Broadway Production by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards and includes orchestrations by Steve Bishop and Jeff Lisenby with additional arrangements by David Abbinanti.
"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash" is exclusively sponsored by Ellie Fox.
Single ticket prices for "Ring of Fire" start at $69/$63 for regular performances on March 24 through April 23. Discounted preview tickets ($39/$35) are available March 21 - 23. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, March 24. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.