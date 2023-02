RING OF FIRE Comes to Florida Repertory Theatre in March

Distinguished art historian and Palm Beach gallery owner Deborah C. Pollack will be discussing her new book Florida Sculptors and Their Work 1880-2020 on Wednesday, February 8, 1:30 pm, at The Society of the Four Arts, Dixon Education Building.

February 2, 2023

Florida Repertory Theatre's production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde is now extended through March 11th in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. With the preview, opening weekend, and many matinee performances selling out in advance, the run extension will provide eight more opportunities for community members to experience the classic comedy.