REMEMBER: THE STORY OF ABE PRICE is Coming to Arts Bonita This Month

Arts Bonita will present the powerful and immersive production of "Remember: The Story of Abe Price," a gripping new original play based on the true story of Holocaust survivor Abraham Piasecki. Presented in partnership with Gulfshore Playhouse Education and The Holocaust Museum, this compelling production brings to life the resilient journey of Abraham Piasecki, whose life was uprooted by the Nazi invasion of Poland.

At just 16 years old, Abraham Piasecki faced unimaginable trials, from living in the Kielce ghetto to enduring imprisonment at Auschwitz-Birkenau. "Remember" delves into Piasecki's harrowing experiences, vividly portraying his escape from Nazi captivity five times. This immersive and challenging narrative offers a captivating insight into one man's resilience and a poignant reminder to never forget.

Tickets: Click Here

Performance Details:



Dates: January 30th, 2024 Time: 12pm & 7pm

Location: Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE Bonita Springs, FL

Lesson Plans and Learning Outcomes: Available upon request for school/homeschool groups.

Talkback Session: Scheduled after each performance.

Price: $10 for Students, $20 for Adults.

Limited no-cost tickets are available for students; contact joseph@artsbonita.org to request or sponsor

About Gulfshore Playhouse and the Holocaust Museum

Gulfshore Playhouse first partnered with the Holocaust Museum in 2017 with 'In Flight: The Story of Sabine Van Dam' by Hester Kamin, responding to a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Collier County. Since its inception, this unique partnership has reached over 8,000 individuals in the Southwest Florida region.

About Arts Bonita

Established in 1959, Arts Bonita is a vibrant hub for creativity, education, and cultural celebration, providing an enriching space for art enthusiasts with two dedicated campuses. The Visual Arts Center at 26100 Old 41 Road features art galleries, studios, a resourceful library, and tranquil sculpture gardens. At the same time, the Performing Arts Center, located at 10150 Bonita Beach Road, houses the 400-seat Hinman Auditorium and the intimate 200-seat Moe Auditorium & Film Center. This dynamic institution is committed to fulfilling the community's cultural and educational needs, offering continuous programming and organizing three prestigious Art Festivals in January, February, and March. These festivals, attracting outstanding artists worldwide, underscore Arts Bonita's dedication to fostering a rich cultural experience. Discover more about their dynamic cultural initiatives at Arts Bonita.