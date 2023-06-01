Previews: FORT MYERS FRINGE at Foulds Theater

Bill Taylor planned to hold the first ever Fringe Festival in Fort Myers in 2020, but a pesky disease called Covid19 stopped the event before it could get off the ground. Undaunted, Taylor rescheduled for June 2023.

Nine acts will perform in three venues, Foulds Theater at the Alliance for the Arts, a smaller classroom at the Alliance, and in the Off Broadway Theater at Broadway Palm.

The Festival kicks off at 7:30pm on June 1 with Future Perfect at Foulds, Light Bringer in the classroom, and The Hunt for Milo at Off Broadway.

Performances at 7:00 pm on June 2 are Famencodanza at Foulds, Don’t Tell My Kids in the classroom, and Southern Gothic Novel at Off Broadway. The final three acts are at 8:30 pm with History of Burlesque at Foulds, Paco Erhard in the classroom, and Cold Feet at Off Broadway.

The performances will begin at 5:30pm on June 3 at Foulds with Flamencodanza, Burlesque at 7 pm, and Future Perfect at 8:30 pm. On June 4, the times are 1 pm for Flamencodanza, 2:30 pm for Burlesque, and 4 pm for Future Perfect.

In the classroom, on June 3 Don’t Tell will start at 4 pm, Light Bringer at 5:30 pm, and Pace at 7 pm. On June 4, Light Bringer starts at 1 pm, Don’t Tell at 2:30 pm, and Paco at 4 pm.

At Off Broadway on June 3, Southern Gothic is at 5:30 pm, Cold Feet at 7 pm, and Milo at 8:30pm. On June 4, Southern Gothic is at 1 pm, Cold Feet at 2:30 pm, and Milo at 4 pm.

Some of the shows are adult-oriented, but the kids have not been forgotten. Art labs will be held at 10 am June 3 at the Alliance. Then interactive experiences with Alice in Wonderland occur at noon and at 1 pm.

On June 4, the art labs are repeated at 11 am with Alice Interactive at noon.

The event concludes with an awards ceremony at Foulds at 5:30 pm on June 4.

Tickets for each performance are $15. Discounts are offered for multiple performances. For more information, visit https://www.artinlee.org/experience/fringe/ or call 239.939.2787.