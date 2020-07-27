Photo Flash: Florida Repertory Theatre Launches 'Wear A Mask' Campaign

Florida Repertory Theatre is in the business of bringing people together to celebrate artists and theatre, and all the people who give their lives to create it and who love to watch it. The company's work is about collective shared experiences, and until we get the pandemic under control, the whole industry is on an intermission. The one thing we can do as a community to drive the numbers down is to wear a mask.

If you miss the theatre, if you miss coming together, if you miss sharing the experience of storytelling, please do your part. Wear a mask in public when social distancing isn't possible. The sooner the numbers come down, the sooner we can go to the theatre again.

But don't take their word for it, listen to these familiar characters from Florida Rep's recent productions...

