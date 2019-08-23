Photo Flash: Broadway Palm Presents ONCE!

Broadway Palm proudly presents their 200th production Once playing now through September 28, 2019. Once is the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and was the 2013 Grammy Award-winner for Best Musical Theatre Album. The musical is based on the 2007 Academy-Award winning film of the same name.

From the very first note, Once pulls you in and doesn't let you go. Featuring magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning Falling Slowly, this gorgeous and uplifting production strikes an unforgettable chord. Set in Dublin, an Irish musician ready to give up on his career is drawn to a Czech immigrant that helps encourage him to keep writing and performing. Through their shared love of music, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful, but complicated, love story.

Once features an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage. The production also includes a pre-show onstage bar atmosphere where performers play a variety of traditional Irish and Czech tunes each night. The bar will be open prior to the performance and at intermission and theatregoers are able to go onstage and purchase beer and wine.

Don't miss Once playing now through September 28, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73 with group prices available. There is a special and tickets for anyone 25 and under are just $25 for the meal and the show! Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.



Jack Gerhard and Mariah Lotz

Jack Gerhard and Mariah Lotz

Jack Gerhard And Ensemble

Jack Gerhard and Mariah Lotz

Carlos Castillo, Trevor Lindley Craft, Jack Gerhard, Jon Patrick Penick, Todd Aulwurm and Mariah Lotz





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You