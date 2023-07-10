Palm Beach Photographic Centre Hosts 27th Annual Juried Exhibition

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), has announced the nonprofit organization’s 27th Annual Juried Exhibition, which will be on public display August 10 through September 23, 2023.

“This amazing exhibit will provide a glimpse into the diverse work and the unique perspectives of 50 different photographers, many of them members of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre,” said NeJame. “This year’s winners will be announced at the exhibition’s free live opening reception on August 9. The exhibition will also be featured on our website at www.workshop.org.”

Photographers represented in this juried exhibition include:

+ Five from Lake Worth (Tatsiana Darashkevich, Robert Hersh, Jason Lopiccolo, Doreen McGunagle, and Peter Meyerhoefer).

+ Five from Palm Beach Gardens (Christine Brunner, Debora Kerr, Louis Mark, Susan O’ Malley, and Marilyn Samwick).

+ Four from Boynton Beach (Lorin Duckman, Lewis Fink, Susan Finn, and Carlos Paillacar).

+ Four from Port St. Lucie (Mark Stall, Iva Campbell, Tiffany Campbell, and Greg Rodgers).

+ Four from West Palm Beach (Don Bilder, Carol Erenrich, Greg Matthews, and Madeline True).

+ Three from Boca Raton (Adriane Stark, Evan Williams, and McKenzie Williams).

+ Three from Vero Beach (David Bence, Matthew Erpenbeck, and Barbara Whitlam).

+ Two from Delray Beach (Brian Blum and Darren Mandel)

+ Two from Jupiter (Bruce Bain and Shane Srogi).

+ Two from Royal Palm Beach (Sam Stockwell and Anita Warnet)

+ Two from Wellington (Alan Fabricant and Lois Spatz).

+ One each from Fort Myers (Sefora Ambulodegui), Green Acres (Scott Dere), Jensen Beach (Kai Lynn Kiefer), Juno Beach (Jean Young), Palm City (Devon Dulaney), Palm Springs (Linh M. Trinh), South Miami (Colin Knight), Stuart (Wayne King), Sunrise (Janis Ehlers), and Tamarac (Susan Brown).

+ And out-of-state submissions from Glendale, CA (Elizabeth Bush); East Falmouth, MA (Andrew Hershfield); Syracuse, NY (Marie Hester); and West Islip, NY (Barbara Curcio).

The Juror for the 27th Annual Juried Exhibition is Adam Stoltman, a celebrated photographer, editor, media developer, and consultant involved in traditional and digital media for over 30 years with companies like The New York Times, Time Warner, Eastman Kodak and Walt Disney. He has covered 12 Olympics Games with his work appearing in magazines worldwide. As the Sports Picture Editor at The New York Times, and as an editor on The Sunday Times Magazine, Stoltman was part of a team that produced award-winning visual coverage. He has also served as deputy picture editor for feature photography at Sports Illustrated.

A Best of Show cash prize of $1,000 will be awarded, the 2nd Place cash prize is $500, and 3rd Place wins a $250 cash prize. This year’s winners will be announced at the exhibition’s FREE opening reception on August 9 from 6 to 8 pm.