POTUS Makes its Florida Premiere This Summer

The Laboratory Theater of Florida presents the Florida premiere of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selena Fillinger. The play will open August 4th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

When one four-letter word creates a public relations nightmare during international nuclear talks, the seven women orbiting the president will risk everything to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble. Zany and hilarious, POTUS will have you rolling in the aisles only because it isn't true... yet.

Director Heather Johnson says, “These seven women are trying to handle numerous crises that are all produced by one man, the President of the United States. The President is never seen by the audience which helps in making him a generic representation of any and all US presidents, which of course have all been men. Each woman in this show has her own agendas and life, and I feel all women have been in their shoes in some fashion at some point. The audience, especially the men, actually get to see what powerhouses females really are and how they juggle their lives day in and day out. Yes, this is a hilarious comedy with wit and chaos, and I absolutely love a smart, or even a ridiculous, comedy more than most, but ‘POTUS’ has become more than that. Underneath, it portrays strong, powerful women, being funny of course, but also as intelligent and real and survivors of the oppression of the patriarchy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a hilarious show, which I feel we all need right now in this time in our country. Laughing at something like politics, and all that goes with it, makes it more palatable.”

"Lab Theater brings our region yet another incredible premiere show. It's sassy, smart, sometimes vulgar, and always hilarious. The show guarantees to have people rolling with laughter in the aisles," says Artistic Director Annette Trossbach.

Directed by Heather Johnson, this show features Celene Evans (Margaret), Loyse Michel (Chris), Stacy Stauffer (Jean), Sharon Isern (Stephanie), Gabrielle Lansden (Dusty), Allison Lund (Bernadette), and Nancy Antonio (Harriet).

“…amid the lunacy and laughter [it] also has some important things to say about women, power, and the lack of proper rewards for hard work and even harder-won achievement.” – The Daily Beast

Strong adult language and situations; for adult audiences.

Performance dates:

August 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 8 pm

August 6, 13, 20 at 2 pm

Special Events:

August 2, 3 at 8 pm Half-Price Preview

August 5 at 8 pm Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required).

August 17 at 8 pm Sensory Friendly Performance