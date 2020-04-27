Online Theatre Meet-Up With Ian Gould Announced May 7

The Naples Players (TNP) welcomes actor and director Ian Gould as a special guest to their live, online theatre meet-up Tuesday, May 7th at 4 p.m.(EST).

The "Talking With..." series welcomes theatre professionals and students to join a video meeting with featured industry professionals and influencers from around the country. Each meet-up includes a 60-minute open-interview with time for participant questions and answers conducted by TNP Associate Artistic Director Jessica Walck.

The meet-ups are free to attend, but registration is required and a $25 donation to the theatre is suggested. Those interested can sign up online at www.My.NaplesPlayers.org to reserve their spot today.

Ian Gould is an actor and director specializing in Shakespeare and classical theater who has toured across the U.S. and Europe and appeared off-Broadway and in regional theaters nationwide. Off-Broadway credits include seasons with The Acting Company, Peccadillo Theater Company, and New York Classical Theatre, where he is an associate artist. Regional credits include appearances at the Guthrie Theater, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Centerstage Baltimore, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Luna Stage, and many seasons in rep with Great Lakes Theater and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. He received his MFA from the Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy for Classical Acting and his BFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and he is currently on the faculty of the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You