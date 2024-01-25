Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura

The performance is on Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

The City of Aventura presents Sincerely, Sondheim: A Musical Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m. featuring Nicholas Rodriguez, direct from his performance in the Tony Award-winning revival of Sondheim’s Company. 

The evening celebrates the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer of Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and many more who also wrote lyrics to such classics as Gypsy and West Side Story. In addition to singing selections from Sondheim’s shows, Rodriguez pulls from the thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues to use Sondheim's own words to explore the composer’s fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, of course, his own personal story.

Rodriguez made his Broadway debut in Disney’s production of Tarzan and has traveled the world on tours of Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Evita (Che), Hair (Claude) and, most recently, The Sound of Music (Captain Georg Von Trapp). He has performed at Radio City Music Hall, 54 Below, Feinstein’s and the Metropolitan Room in New York City while his solo shows have enjoyed sold out runs at Birdland, Orlando Cabaret Festival, The MUNY, Signature Theatre,  ZACH Theatre and many others. He recently released his debut album based on his one-man show of the same name, The First Time.

Rodriquez is perhaps best known for portraying Nick Chavez on ABC’s One Life to Live for which he received the GLAAD Media Award and the 2009 Visibility Award. On the big screen, he was seen in Sex and the City 2 and is also featured on the film’s soundtrack.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter. 

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages. 


 




