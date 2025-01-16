New Comedy BOCA to Open at Florida Repertory Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Repertory Theatre will present the play “Boca,” in the Historic Arcade Theatre from February 11 through March 2. Tickets start at $67 and may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

“Boca” is a series of short intertwining comedies that follow a group of retirees who soak up the good life in the fictional retirement community, the Boca Oasis. There the weather holds steady at 75, just like Boca’s well-maintained seniors, who, between rounds of golf, pickleball, and Botox, discover the key to happiness lies within their very community.

“Jessica Provenz’s play is fresh, funny, and a surprisingly familiar portrayal of retirement life in Florida,” said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director at Florida Rep. “Each vignette in this new comedy explores common and uncommon situations faced by men and women of a certain age. The outcomes leave audiences in stitches.”

Florida Rep’s production of “Boca” is sponsored by Dentons Cohen & Grigsby and Noreen Raney, with media sponsorship by Florida Weekly. “Boca” is presented through a special arrangement with TRW PLAYS.

The cast features ensemble members Viki Boyle (“Ripcord”) and William McNulty (“A Sherlock Carol”). New York-based actors Susan Cella, Susan J. Jacks, and Bruce Sabath make their Florida Rep debuts and bring notable Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, television, and film credits.

Florida Rep ensemble member Chris Clavelli (“Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors”) directs the play and is joined by an expert creative team including set designer Jim Hunter (“Ben Butler”), costume designer Kristina Tollefson (“Forever Plaid”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“Bloomsday”), lighting designer Abby May (“A Sherlock Carol”), stage manager Janine Wochna (“Oleanna”).

Single ticket prices for “Boca” start at $67 for regular performances from February 14 through March 2, with discounted preview pricing for performances on February 11 through 13. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, February 14. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.





