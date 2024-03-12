Naples' TheatreZone Reveals 20th Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreZone, Naples' premier professional theatre company, has announced its 2024-2025 musical productions. The theatre company will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a year-long observation of its milestones.

Their 2024-2025 season begins with its traditional opener in Dec. 2024, Home for the Holidays, and continues with the Tony Award winning best musicals Once; Jersey Boys; the Kander and Ebb treasure The Rink, and the musical version of the hit film Ghost.

Tickets are available for sale to the public at www.Theatre.Zone. Tickets are $50, $65 or $85, depending on seat selection.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

December 20-22, 2024

TheatreZone's original musical extravaganza, Home for the Holidays, is a Southwest Florida tradition celebrating its eighth annual production. The show delights audiences with beloved traditional and popular Christmas songs, sparkling and elaborate costumes, and Christmas-themed scenery. The cast combines professional Equity performers and a few young stars of the future, adding charm and fun to the performances. Home for the Holidays creator Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director, reimagines the show every year to enchant audiences with new music and glittering costumes and scenery. Home for the Holidays' cast members perform energetic dance routines accompanied by a live orchestra leaving the audiences filled with joy after every performance.

ONCE

January 9-19, 2025

7:30 p.m. January 9-12 and 16-19

2 p.m. January 11-12 and 18-19

Once, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 2012, tells a story of passion for music, heartbreak, intimacies, and wonder about the future. The musical, based on the 2007 film of the same name by John Carney, won eight Tony Awards. The Broadway cast album won a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Once features a cast who are also the show's musicians. The plot follows the relationship between Guy, a street performer who is a songwriting guitar player, and Girl, whose encouragement and appreciation of Guy's music lifts his spirits when he wants to quit music. As the friends develop feelings for one another, they make decisions of the heart that will keep the audience guessing about happy endings.

THE RINK

February 6-16, 2025

7:30 p.m. February 6-8 and 13-16

2 p.m. February 8-9 and 15-16

Kander & Ebb's The Rink made its Broadway debut in 1984 and was nominated for five Tony Awards. It starred Liza Minnelli, Jason Alexander and Chita Rivera, who won the Tony Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The Rink is one of ten Kander & Ebb collaborations, whose credits include Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and many more.

The heart of the plot is the relationship between a mother, Anna, and her estranged daughter, Angel. Anna decides to sell her dilapidated roller-skating rink on a decaying boardwalk to developers. Angel returns to town seeking to reconnect with the people and places she long ago left behind, complicating Anna's plans. The mother and daughter argue, and flashback scenes reveal ancient resentments.

Composer John Kander commented that it “was the most complete realization” of his intentions of any production he had done. Lyricist Fred Ebb agreed, asserting that, “Every single element of it was exactly as we imagined.”

The Rink will be presented with the help and blessing of John Kander, who helped grant the rights for this TheatreZone production.

JERSEY BOYS

March 6-16, 2025

7:30 p.m. March 6-9 and 13-16

2 p.m. March 8-9 and 15-16

Jersey Boys, the 2006 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, was a blow-out success dramatizing the formation, success, and breakup of the 1960s group, The Four Seasons.

Jersey Boys was one of Broadway's longest-running shows in history. The musical is structured in four seasons, each narrated by a different member of the group who gives his own perspective on the history and music of The Four Seasons.

The group was formed in the early 1950s by Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick DeVito, and Bob Gaudio, who was introduced to the group by Joe Pesci. Severe financial difficulties, jail sentences, deceptions, double-crossing, and mob connections added stress to the partnership, even as they created such hit songs as “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Jersey Boys is a high-energy, innovative musical that takes audiences behind the scenes of the group and its music in a classic rags-to-riches -- and back to rags -- story.

GHOST

June 5-15, 2025

7:30 p.m. June 5-8 and 12-15

2 p.m. June 7-8 and 15

Ghost: The Musical is an adaptation of the 1990 Academy Award-winning hit film. Sam and Molly are deeply in love. Their connection takes a shocking turn when Sam is killed in a mugging that turns out to be a planned murder by a close associate of the couple. Unwilling and unable to leave Molly, Sam hovers between two worlds and learns the truth of his murder. To communicate with Molly, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, a character with a rap sheet for conning money out of vulnerable widows. Oda turns out to be the real deal, and she works with Sam as a medium who can communicate to Molly. Sam and Oda Mae concoct a scheme to expose the murderer, exact revenge, and ensure Molly's safety. Ghost: The Musical is a touching love story about a connection that even death cannot sever.

CONCERTS

The Mersey Beatles

February 18, 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

February 19, 7:30 p.m.

The Mersey Beatles are back at TheatreZone! The world's best Beatles tribute band sells out every year at TheatreZone, so buy tickets early! The lads from Liverpool were the resident Beatles' tribute band at the world-famous Cavern Club for more than a decade, clocking up more than 600 performances. They now tour the world with their pounding, pulsating and unmistakable “Mersey Beat” to excited and sold-out audiences across Europe, U.S., Asia, and Australia.

Memories of Elvis

February 20, 4:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Memories of Elvis is an electrifying show of not one, but three incredible Elvis tribute artists performing his timeless hits with reverence while looking and acting the part. Accompanied by a full band, the Elvis tribute artists embody the music and the feeling of an Elvis concert. The show embraces Elvis eras from the 50s, the 1968 comeback, the Vegas years, and Hawaii. Memories of Elvis will have audiences singing along or shedding a tear in remembrance of one of America's greatest artists.