Naples' TheatreZone Appoints New Board Members

Learn more about the new members of the team here!

By: Jul. 27, 2023

TheatreZone, Naples' premier musical theatre, has tapped Rebecca (Becky) Gust as its new board president, and Suzanne Todd as a new board member, announced Mark Danni, TheatreZone's founding artistic director.

 

Ms. Gust has served on the TheatreZone board since 2016. She replaces David Stevens, who served as president and remains on the TheatreZone board. In her new leadership role, Ms. Gust will spearhead initiatives that the board can energize. She is especially motivated to introduce TheatreZone to a wider audience in Naples. “I want to open the eyes of the community to TheatreZone and strengthen the programs that support our mission,” she commented.

 

Prior to moving to Naples in 2008, Ms. Gust lived and worked in her hometown of Milwaukee, where she was an education professional as an adjunct professor. Her academic background included research on the proven effects of art forms on the development of the brain. “We need to make the arts as important as scholastics and sports,” she said. “As TheatreZone is Naples' premier musical theatre, we intend to collaborate with the local arts community on efforts to make Naples a destination for world class performing arts.”

 

The TheatreZone board also welcomes Suzanne Todd as a new board member. Ms. Todd comes to TheatreZone with a passion for musical theatre and the world of nonprofits. She was previously director of development at Naples' Charity for Change with responsibility for its Giver Challenge. Prior to that, she was the assistant director of development for Naples' Royal Palm Academy. For TheatreZone, Ms. Todd envisions her role as leading development efforts, including unique events and promotions.

 

“Our all-volunteer board is composed of professionals at the top of their fields, as well as passionate and creative individuals who add energy and vitality to TheatreZone's development and marketing,” said Mark Danni, who co-founded TheatreZone in 2005 with associate artistic director and choreographer Karen Molnar Danni.



