Naples Players Phase II Renovation Wrap Up Welcomes Four New Shows In The Next Four Weeks

The Naples Players (TNP) are celebrating the near completion of Phase II of their multi-million-dollar renovation with a packed performance schedule, featuring four distinct shows in four different venues over the next four weeks—all showcasing local performers, crews, and creative teams.

The fall season continues with the critically acclaimed Almost, Maine in the newly unveiled Price Studio Theatre, running from October 16 through November 10. A whimsical romantic comedy set in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine, this show explores love and loss in unexpected ways, making it the perfect opening production for this intimate new space.

Next, the TNP Academy presents Young Frankenstein, the electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' classic film, running from November 2 to 5. This youth production is the first to take place in the new Glass Educational Theater, a key highlight of the Phase II opening of TNP's recent renovations. This hilarious monster-filled musical showcases the next generation of Southwest Florida's theater talent.

On November 9 and 10, the TNP Readers Theatre presents The Making of Scrooge, a heartwarming new musical with book and lyrics by Shawn Ryan and composer Gabriel Aguilar in the intimate new Brallahan Studio. This fresh spin on the classic Charles Dickens tale follows a renewed Ebenezer Scrooge as he recounts the story of “Christmas past” to his young nieces and nephews by the fireside. Full of love and warmth, Scrooge reveals his true history and how he came to be his present, happier self—ushering in the festive season with a heartfelt twist on a beloved story.

The month culminates with the grand opening of A Christmas Story: The Musical on November 20, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU). This holiday favorite, filled with music and laughter, promises to be a show-stopping event for the entire community and will serve as the inaugural holiday production in the new 450-seat Kizzie Theater.

“We are thrilled to bring such a wide range of productions to our stages in such a short span of time,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “This lineup truly demonstrates the wide variety of local talent we have and the scope of our newly renovated spaces. We're eager for audiences to experience the magic these shows have to offer.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for any of these performances, please visit www.naplesplayers.org or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.

Performance Details

Almost, Maine

Dates: October 16 - November 10

Showtimes: Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: The Naples Players Price Studio Theater

Tickets: $45-$55

Young Frankenstein

Dates: November 2-5

Showtimes: November 2 at 2 p.m., November 3-5, 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Naples Players Glass Educational Theater

Tickets: $25

The Making of Scrooge

Dates: November 9-10

Showtimes: November 9 at 2 p.m., November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Naples Players Brallahan Studio

Tickets: $25

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Dates: November 20 - December 22

Showtimes: Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: The Naples Players Kizzie Theater

Tickets: $45-$55

