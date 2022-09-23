Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOT NOW DARLING Opens in The Off Broadway Palm

NOT NOW, DARLING will play September 22 through November 5, 2022.

Sep. 23, 2022  

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre opens its 2022-2023 Season with the laugh-out-loud NOT NOW, DARLING playing September 22 through November 5, 2022. This 1967 farce was written by English playwrights John Chapman and Ray Cooney.

NOT NOW, DARLING is a madcap comedy that features mistresses, minks, mobsters, mistaken identities, misguided shoppers, suspicious wives, and scantily clad women hiding in cupboards. A London fur salon owner sells his new mistress' husband a fur coat for an extremely low price in order to win her affection, but things go array when the husband decides to give the coat to his own mistress!

NOT NOW, DARLING will play September 22 through November 5, 2022. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.


