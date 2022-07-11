Milagro Center Will Host GOODSTOCK, Day Of Music, Crafts and Charity, Next Month

Reminiscent of the Woodstock event of '69, Milagro Center is hosting "Goodstock", a community-wide day of music, crafts and charity on August 13, 2022, outside at The Oasis at Milagro Center, 340 SW 6th Avenue in Delray Beach.

"Goodstock" will feature non-stop activities from 12:00pm - 5:00pm including a craft fair with 25 vendors, a special "Showcase of Milagro Talent", the headlining band, "Strawberry Lane" from 2:00pm - 4:00pm, Karaoke, food trucks, a drum circle, the Delray Beach Party Truck, The Boca Pointe Clowns on Call face painting, and so much more! The event will be free to the public with a $5 suggested donation.

"We are so excited to bring the community together for the first ever "Goodstock" event," says President and CEO, Barbara Stark. "An outdoor gathering with music, good food, and activities for all ages is just what our community needs after a rough few years and all for a great cause."

During the event, Milagro Center will be distributing new school uniforms and gift cards for school clothing that were donated by generous community partners to underserved youth to ensure that they are prepared for the upcoming school year.

In preparation for the craft fair that will be held during "Goodstock", Milagro Center is in the process of securing 20 local vendors to sell a variety of products from soaps to jewelry, and handbags to hot sauce. For a fee of $35, small businesses can sell their goods for the duration of the event. To apply to become a vendor, visit www.milagrocenter.org/goodstock/ or contact Anthony Bacchus at abacchus@milagrocenter.org or 561-633-3289.

Because Goodstock is free to the public, Milagro Center is seeking sponsors to cover the costs of the event. Here's your opportunity to receive some great exposure while supporting our mission of ensuring the social and academic success of underserved children and youth through Cultural Arts, Living Values, Academic Support and Mentoring. Sponsorship levels range from $100 - $500 with tiered benefits. To purchase your sponsorship or learn more, visit www.milagrocenter.org/goodstock/ or contact Barbara Stark at bstark@milagrocenter.org or 561-279-2970 x101.

To secure your free tickets to Goodstock and make your $5 donation online, visit www.milagrocenter.org/goodstock