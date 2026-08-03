Review: FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Arts Bonita

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Disney's FROZEN is no small undertaking, but Arts Bonita has embraced the challenge with confidence, heart, and an impressive level of artistry. Under the direction of Kody C Jones, this production captures the magic audiences expect while never losing sight of the emotional core of the story - the enduring bond between two sisters.

Jones's direction keeps the production moving at a brisk pace, balancing spectacle with genuine character moments. Whether navigating the show's larger musical numbers or its quieter, more intimate scenes, he creates a production that feels polished, cohesive, and engaging from beginning to end. That vision is elevated by Christina DeCarlo's energetic choreography. The ensemble numbers are vibrant and full of life, filling the stage with movement while remaining purposeful in advancing the story. Each dance sequence feels carefully crafted, showcasing both the talent of the cast and the joy that makes FROZEN such a beloved musical. Equally deserving of praise is Rosalind Metcalf's music direction. The score is one of Disney's most recognizable, and Metcalf ensures every familiar melody and newer Broadway addition is delivered with clarity and emotional impact. The vocal performances throughout the production are consistently strong, allowing the music to soar while supporting each character's journey.

Leading the company are two exceptional performances from Mia Zottolo as Elsa and Shennan Nelson as Anna. Zottolo beautifully captures Elsa's internal struggle, delivering powerful vocals alongside a graceful, heartfelt performance. Nelson is endlessly charming as Anna, bringing warmth, humor, and infectious optimism to the role while displaying remarkable vocal strength. Together, their chemistry forms the emotional foundation of the production, making the sisters' relationship feel authentic and deeply moving.

As Hans, Landon Maas is charismatic and convincing, skillfully navigating the character's transformation throughout the story. Lantz Hemmert brings sincerity, warmth, and an easy charm to Kristoff, creating a wonderfully natural partnership with Anna.

The comedy throughout the production lands exceptionally well thanks to several standout performances. Carter Gurule is delightful as Olaf, perfectly balancing childlike innocence, impeccable comedic timing, and genuine heart. Eric Ortiz nearly steals the scene as Oaken, earning some of the evening's biggest laughs with his energetic performance and impeccable comic delivery.

One of the production's most creative successes is the portrayal of Sven. Rather than relying on a single performer, Louis Fuelling and Maecy Lias work seamlessly together to create an expressive, lovable reindeer whose personality shines through every appearance.

The strength of this production extends well beyond its principals. The entire ensemble delivers polished vocals, spirited choreography, and unwavering energy, helping to create the rich world of Arendelle. Whether portraying townspeople, palace guests, or the Hidden Folk, every performer contributes to the production's sense of scale and magic.

Arts Bonita's FROZEN is a thoroughly entertaining production that successfully combines Broadway spectacle with heartfelt storytelling. Thanks to a remarkably talented cast, this production captures both the wonder and the emotional resonance that have made FROZEN a modern musical favorite. Whether you're experiencing the story for the first time or returning to Arendelle once again, this production offers plenty of magic to enjoy. I loved the show and was so thrilled to see it. It may be closed now, but I highly recommend checking out future productions at Arts Bonita - visit artsbonita.org to see what's coming up!

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