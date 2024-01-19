History Fort Lauderdale Reschedules 27th Annual History Makers fundraiser

History Fort Lauderdale’s 27th annual History Makers fundraiser has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 31, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Galleria Fort Lauderdale (2414 East Sunrise Blvd.). South Florida’s arts, corporate, education, philanthropy, and media communities will unite to honor Kelley Shanley, president and CEO of Broward Center for the Performing Arts, and Galleria Fort Lauderdale, represented by Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager, andMark Trouba, general manager, for their significant contributions to the growth of the City of Fort Lauderdale. The special event will be hosted by WPLG-TV Local 10’s Christina Vazquez.

Kelley Shanley will be honored as this year’s History Maker for his remarkable achievements during his 25-year tenure at the Broward Center. Under Shanley's leadership, the Broward Center expanded its reach and impact, focusing on education and community engagement. He oversaw the $30 million revitalization of the iconic Parker Playhouse, invested in an award-winning partnership with Broward County Public Schools, and completed the ambitious $60 million Encore! project, transforming the entire Broward Center campus resulting in an increase of more than 110,000 annual visits and $14 million in additional revenue each year. Shanley has been widely recognized for his arts and business impact in South Florida, receiving honors such as the Carbonell Awards’ George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts, the Downtown Council of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce’s Downtowner of the Year, and accolades from the South Florida Business Journal, Leadership Broward Foundation and Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, will receive History Fort Lauderdale’s Legacy Business Award. With a rich history that dates back to its inception as the Sunrise Shopping Center in 1954, Galleria Fort Lauderdale, over the years, has transformed into an enclosed mall, captivating shoppers, diners, and socializers, alike. Under its present management, Galleria Fort Lauderdale has become a valuable community ally, hosting impactful historical exhibits, charitable fundraisers, educational initiatives, and special events. The mall has contributed over $1.5 million to organizations such as History Fort Lauderdale, Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Kids in Distress, Leadership Broward Foundation, ArtServe, HANDY, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida and Henderson Behavioral Health, among other community causes.

Previous honorees of the History Makers fundraiser have included notable individuals and organizations such as Ted Drum and the Drum, Clark and Cox families, Denison Yachting, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, the Forman family, "Alligator Ron" Bergeron, City Commissioner Steven Glassman, developer Dev Motwani, H. Wayne Huizenga, Chris Evert and Jimmy Evert, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Winterfest, and Susan and Buddy Lochrie.

History Fort Lauderdale’s 27th annual History Makers fundraiser is generously sponsored by GCC – General Caulking and Coatings Company, Inc., and The Amaturo Family Foundation (Platinum Sponsors); JM Family Enterprises, M. Austin & Christine Forman, Hudson Family Foundation and Galleria Fort Lauderdale (Visionary Sponsors); C.L. Burks Construction, Charles & Laura Palmer, Rick Case Automotive Group, Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Nova Southeastern University, Douglas Management & Realty, GrayRobinson, Adache Group Architects, Florida Theatrical Association, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, DKW Industries, and The Drum Family (Trailblazing Sponsors); and Broward Health, Memorial Healthcare System, Robert Golden, Hooper Construction Services, Moss Foundation, LaBate Holdings, LLC, and Kimley-Horn (Friends of Sponsors). This event is also supported by Funky Buddha Brewery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, GPR | Goodman Public Relations,OutClique and WPLG Local 10. Funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, andVisit Lauderdale. This organization is also sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture.

Limited tickets remain for History Fort Lauderdale’s 27th anniversary History Makers fundraiser and are $125 each; available to purchase online at eventbrite.com/e/history-makers-tickets-679519891287.