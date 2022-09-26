Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hilarious INCIDENT Up Next At Florida Repertory Theatre

Birds and the bees, Catholic guilt, and groovy 1970's, rock a middle-class family in this heartwarming, situational comedy.

Sep. 26, 2022  
Hilarious INCIDENT Up Next At Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's 25th anniversary season continues with a brand-new comedy of family errors, "Incident at our Lady of Perpetual Help" by Katie Forgette. The uproarious, comedy invites audiences to relive one family's most embarrassing moment - hilariously retold by Linda O'Shea, the oldest daughter in a staunchly Catholic household.

The production runs in the Historic Arcade Theatre October 28 through November 13, with discounted previews October 25 - 27. Tickets may be obtained by visiting www.floridarep.org or through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

"Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" is set in 1973 and centers around the O'Sheas, a family just like any other in town: middle-class, Irish, Catholic, and well-behaved. 19-year-old Linda is left to tell her younger sister about the birds and the bees, and chaos ensues when their parish priest overhears the bawdy details. Father Lovett confronts the family about the "corruption of their daughter's soul," and it takes every O'Shea to save the family name from public ridicule!

"For our Silver Jubilee Season, we wanted to include productions that are family-centric and heart-felt. Katie Forgette's new family-focused comedy will have audiences laughing out loud, in between a few blushes," said Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "It's a memory play taking place in the 1970's but the storytelling is fresh, funny, and heartwarming. You can't help but fall in love with the O'Sheas...faults and virtues alike."

"Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" stars ensemble member David Breitbarth, Emma Geer, Gigi Lieze-Adams, Carine Montbertrand, and Suzanne O'Donnell. Mr. Breitbarth plays three roles, Mike O'Shea, Father Lovett, and the O'Shea's nosy neighbor, Betty. Breitbarth returns to Florida Rep's stage after appearances in last season's "A Doll's House, Part 2" and "West Side Story." Suzanne O'Donnell (Josephine O'Shea) returns to Florida Rep after playing Nora Helmer in "A Doll's House, Part 2." Making their Florida Rep debuts are Emma Greer (Linda O'Shea) and Carine Montbertrand (Theresa Carmichael). Ms. Greer's and Ms. Montbertrand's theatrical experiences include both off-Broadway and regional theatre credits. Gigi Lieze-Adams (Becky O'Shea) is making her main-stage debut, but is no stranger to Florida Rep having appeared in numerous conservatory and camp productions over the years.

Florida Rep ensemble member, Chris Clavelli, returns to Florida Rep after directing "Morning After Grace" by Carrie Crim, and "A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, last season. Clavelli is joined by an expert creative team including set designer, Jim Hunter ("Woman in Black"), costume designer, Kim Griffin ("West Side Story"), lighting designer Julie Duro ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story"), sound designer, Katie Lowe ("Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"), and ensemble stage manager, Audrey M. Brown ("Disgraced").

Single ticket prices for "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" are $63/$59 for regular performances planned October 28 through November 13. Discounted tickets ($39/$35) will be offered October 25 - 27 during preview performances. Curtain times are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, Oct. 28. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.
Florida Repertory Theatre is committed to the safety of its patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists. Until further notice, Florida Rep is operating with enhanced health and safety measures, and current protocols are outlined at the theatre's website by clicking this link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199223®id=298&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.floridarep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/buy-tickets/protocols-for-safety/

Florida Repertory Theatre celebrates 25 years of producing professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates, behind-the-scenes insight, special offers, and more.

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows start at $216 for 6 shows. Tickets and information are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.


