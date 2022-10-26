HAMILTON Engagement at The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Postponed to 2023-2024 Season
The remaining shows in the 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series include Six, Fiddler on the Roof, and more.
The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW and HAMILTON have announced that due to Hurricane Ian's impact on the Southwest Florida area, the December 13-24, 2022, engagement of Hamilton has been postponed. HAMILTON is re-scheduled to play April 23-May 5, 2024, as part of the Fifth Third Bank 2023-2024 Broadway Series.
"Although we are disappointed", Scott Saxon, General Manager. "We are excited to be able to announce the re-scheduled dates and look forward to presenting HAMILTON as part of the 2023-2024 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series."
The remaining shows in the 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series will perform as scheduled:
SIX The Musical: February 1-5, 2023
Fiddler on the Roof: February 14-19, 2023
Pretty Woman The Musical: February 21-26, 2023
Million Dollar Quartet: March 21-26
Tootsie The Musical Comedy: April 4-9, 2023
For any additional questions, contact the Box Office at info@bbmannpah.com.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, is excited to host ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song for ¡ARTE VIVA!, Collier County's upcoming Hispanic arts festival. Due to the devastating hurricane damage that has impacted the Wang Opera Center, the concert will be held as a special fundraising event to support the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund and efforts to recover and rebuild the first floor and theater.
Johnny Mathis Returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall This January
October 24, 2022
Johnny Mathis returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW with his Voice of Romance Tour on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 28 at 10AM.
Opera Naples to Host Supply Drive With The Coalition For Hurricane Ian Based Relief And New Hope Ministries
October 21, 2022
Following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian at the Wang Opera Center and surrounding community, Opera Naples is partnering with the Coalition for Hurricane Ian Based Relief and New Hope Ministries to host a supply drive on Saturday, Oct. 22.
APARTMENT 3A At Arts Center Theatre Fulfills Promise Of Building Connections And Partnerships In Community
October 20, 2022
Marco Island: Marco Island Center for the Arts announced the all-new Arts Center Theatre (in Marco Town Center) this summer and with this new and exciting opportunity, they vowed to put the 'community' into to community theater on Marco Island.
INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Comes to Florida Rep
October 19, 2022
After several weeks of flood remediation and repairs from Hurricane Ian, Florida Rep's Historic Arcade Theatre is now ready to welcome audiences to the first main stage production of its 25th anniversary season.