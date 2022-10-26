HAMILTON Engagement at The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Postponed to 2023-2024 Season

Click Here for More on Hamilton

The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW and HAMILTON have announced that due to Hurricane Ian's impact on the Southwest Florida area, the December 13-24, 2022, engagement of Hamilton has been postponed. HAMILTON is re-scheduled to play April 23-May 5, 2024, as part of the Fifth Third Bank 2023-2024 Broadway Series.

"Although we are disappointed", Scott Saxon, General Manager. "We are excited to be able to announce the re-scheduled dates and look forward to presenting HAMILTON as part of the 2023-2024 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series."

The remaining shows in the 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series will perform as scheduled:

SIX The Musical: February 1-5, 2023

Fiddler on the Roof: February 14-19, 2023

Pretty Woman The Musical: February 21-26, 2023

Million Dollar Quartet: March 21-26

Tootsie The Musical Comedy: April 4-9, 2023

For any additional questions, contact the Box Office at info@bbmannpah.com.