Gulfshore Playhouse Offers Broadway Bootcamp Classes This Winter

Ever belted out the "Hamilton" soundtrack in the shower or dreamed of tap dancing across the stage? Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional theater, will offer Broadway Bootcamp classes this winter where musical theater fans of all ages can learn songs and dance routines from some of theater's most popular shows.

Steven Calakos, director of education for Gulfshore Playhouse, will oversee the series of themed classes for both children, teens and adults. "Broadway Bootcamp offers local theater lovers the chance to perform actual numbers from their favorite shows," said Calakos. "If you've ever imagined yourself amid the bright lights of Broadway, or wanted to dust off those tap shoes, then you won't want to miss out on these incredibly fun classes."

Broadway Bootcamp kicks off with "Non-Stop: The Lin-Manuel Miranda Experience" Jan. 4-8, where students ages 13-18 will learn music and choreography from Miranda's greatest works on Broadway and the silver screen. Next, participants ages 13-18 can travel back to the 1970s to learn music and choreography from hit songs featured in shows like "Saturday Night Fever" and "Mamma Mia!" during the "Disco Fever!" class on Jan. 11-15.

For younger students ages 6-12, "Magical Adventures" on Jan. 18-22 focuses on fantastical music and choreography from much-loved timeless tales. And from Jan. 25-29, "OMIGOD, So Fetch!" brings students ages 13-18 into the world of cult classic movies turned stage shows like "Legally Blonde: The Musical," "Mean Girls," and "Heathers: The Musical."

Adults can get in on the fun with "Fly Me to the Moon," a tap dance class for beginner and intermediate dancers ages 18 and up utilizing Frank Sinatra's greatest hits every Tuesday in February. "You Can't Stop the Beat" teaches participants ages 18 and up the choreography from the most unforgettable number in "Hairspray" every Thursday in February, while "I Hope I Get It!" focuses on original choreography from "A Chorus Line" for beginner and intermediate jazz dancers ages 14-24 every Tuesday in March.

All classes take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and are limited to nine participants each. Tuition is $100 per class. A special "buy one, get one half off" deal is available for a guest and a friend attending the same class.

Each class culminates in a showcase performance on Friday's at Fleischmann's Rehearsal Studio. Participants in "Fly Me to the Moon" and "You Can't Stop the Beat" will have a combined dance showcase.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theater to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community. For more information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org.