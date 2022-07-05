Gulfshore Playhouse Hires Two Industry Experts From Alley Theatre

Gulfshore Playhouse announces two new hires as the organization ramps up to move into the Baker Theatre and Education Center in fall 2023. Rachel Applegate will join the organization as the Chief Marketing Officer and Raymond Inkel will lead the production department as the Director of Production.

"We are thrilled that Rachel and Ray are joining our team. With their expertise, they will certainly elevate Gulfshore Playhouse as we navigate our extraordinary growth and walk into our bright future," said Kristen Coury, Founder, CEO and Producing Artistic Director.

Rachel Applegate has significant experience in marketing in the arts fields. She recently served as the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas. Prior to that, she was the Chief Marketing and Community Engagement Officer at the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas and has worked at Arena Stage and Signature Theatre, both LORT Theatres in the D.C. area. Naples is familiar territory for Applegate who also worked as the Marketing Director for Artis-Naples between 2012 and 2014.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Naples after eight years away. Taking on the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Gulfshore Playhouse at a time of such growth is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with this amazing team." said Applegate.

Raymond Inkel brings 30 years of Production Management and senior leadership experience to Gulfshore Playhouse. For the past decade, Inkel served as the Director of Production at the Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas where he oversaw up to 14 productions per season and a staff of 60. Prior to the Alley, Inkel led the production departments at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts. Inkel received his M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama and his Bachelor's from the College of Wooster.

Inkel echoed Applegate's enthusiasm, "The growth and expansion of Gulfshore Playhouse will make it a major player in the regional theatre network. I am excited to be a part of this growth and work with a company so dedicated to making great art."

"Having the opportunity to hire these incredible professionals, with decades of experience and both coming to us from the Alley Theatre, one of the top regional theatres in the country, marks a pivotal point in the trajectory of our operations," stated Joel Markus, COO and Managing Director.

The 2022-2023 season marks the organization's final full season in its current venue before it moves into the Baker Theatre and Education Center. This new building hosts two performance venues with increased technical capacity meaning that the number of productions and audience members will increase. Applegate and Inkel will be key players in ensuring the success of the new building.