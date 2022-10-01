Gulfshore Playhouse Cancels Production Of 26 MILES Due To Area-Wide Damage From Hurricane Ian

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the cancellation of 26 Miles by Quiara Alegría Hudes, due to city-wide damages and the uncertain opening of the Norris Center performance space. Slated to begin performances on October 13, the production ceased rehearsals on Tuesday, September 27 in advance of the storm. All cast and creative team members are safe and returning to their homes across the country. The 2022-2023 season will now open with Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias on November 12, 2022 under the direction of CEO & Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury.

Currently under construction, The Baker Theatre and Education Center received some damage in Hurricane Ian, with part of one wall collapsing. The construction site and support structures sustained some flooding and much of the dirt was washed away in the storm surge.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this hurricane," said Kristen Coury. "For all at Gulfshore Playhouse, we are safe and dry. However, Gilbane, our construction managers, haven't been able to conclusively determine the impact of Hurricane Ian on the new building yet. Since there will need to be some re-construction, I do anticipate they will tell me that the opening may be delayed. I know that when we do finally open, it will be a cause for celebration."

"While it's always sad to cancel a production, the safety of our staff and patrons is always at the heart of our decisions," said COO & Managing Director Joel Markus. "Rest assured, we'll be hard at work in the coming weeks to launch Steel Magnolias and look forward to welcoming all of our patrons in person once again."

For patrons with existing tickets to 26 Miles, staff from Gulfshore Playhouse will be in contact to determine how patrons would like to proceed - either by donating tickets or exchanging to another production. For additional questions, please email info@gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.

Gulfshore Playhouse had planned to partner with organizations across the region for ¡Arte Viva!, a celebration of Hispanic Arts and Culture on Florida's Paradise Coast. 26 Miles was part of the celebration. Future plans to participate will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theatre to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

Gulfshore Playhouse recently began construction on the state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center. Located at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and 1st Avenue South, the gateway to downtown Naples, the facility will house a 350-seat mainstage theatre and a 125-seat studio space, in addition to numerous events, rehearsal, and educational spaces. Naming opportunities are still available.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse or its new facility, or to make a contribution, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY.