Gulfshore Playhouse Announces 2021-2022 Season

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced its 2021-2022 season. On the heels of successful live performances and sold-out shows this spring, Gulfshore Playhouse is forging ahead with five new world-class professional productions slated for November 2021 to May 2022. This exciting lineup features a mix of comedic, musical and dramatic productions destined to uplift and inspire Naples audiences. The 2021-2022 season includes:

"Radio Golf" by August Wilson, Nov. 13 through Dec. 5, 2021

Ambitious real estate developer Harmond Wilks is determined to save his blighted childhood neighborhood by becoming the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh. But his efforts come with a cost that puts the neighborhood's history in jeopardy in this final play in Wilson's revered American Century Cycle.

"Higher" by Jeffrey Binder, Jan. 15-30, 2022

This world premiere production, written by and starring Jeffrey Binder, will finally be seen the way it was intended: live on stage. Whether or not audiences watched the filmed production of this one-man tour-de-force, theater-lovers will not want to miss this moving story of faith, healing and hope where two worlds, lives and times collide. Directed by Kristen Coury, CEO and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse.

"The 39 Steps" by John Bucan, Feb. 12 through March 13, 2022

This hilarious whodunit adapted by Patrick Barlow and directed by Kristen Coury tells the tale of Richard Hannay. Trapped in a boring life, he encounters a woman who claims to be a spy and soon finds himself entangled in a nationwide manhunt. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning comedy based on the Alfred Hitchock film of the same name features more than 150 zany characters played by a ridiculously talented cast of four.

"The Invisible Hand" by Ayad Akhtar, March 26 through April 16, 2022

American investment banker Nick Bright is being held for ransom by a militant group in Pakistan. In exchange for a shot at freedom, he strikes a risky deal with his captors to teach them how to manipulate the global market. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar's suspenseful and provocative political thriller explores the consequences of fanatical devotion to both the scripture and the dollar.

"Another Revolution" by Jacqueline Bircher, April 30 through May 15, 2022

In 1968, two graduate students forced to share a lab at Columbia University find they are opposed in more ways than just their scientific disciplines. Amid interpersonal differences, a campus devolving into political chaos, and the uncertainty and turmoil of the outside world, they each discover what it's like to be thrown into someone else's orbit.

In addition to the mainstage season line-up, Gulfshore Playhouse will present a fall "Broadway Cabaret Series" on Oct. 14-17, Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 28-31, 2021. Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer John McDaniel will serve as master of ceremonies for the three fabulous performances. Patrons can experience Broadway in a new way as Gulfshore Playhouse is transformed into a New York-style cabaret club where performers straight from the Big Apple dazzle with songs and stories from Broadway and beyond.

Also this fall, Gulfshore Playhouse Education will debut two student productions, "Annie," presented Dec. 16-18, 2021 and "Clue," taking place May 20-22, 2022.

Through April 11, early bird rates will be offered for 2021-2022 season Flex Passes. Flex Passes allow patrons to purchase a block of six, eight or 10 tickets that can be used at any time for any show or a combination of shows throughout the season. In addition to receiving savings of up to 20% off single tickets, purchasers have the flexibility to change and rearrange their tickets throughout the season with this option. Early bird rates for Flex Passes will be available to 2020-2021 season ticket holders from March 29 through April 4; early bird rate will open to the general public from April 4 to 11. Early bird rate for Flex Passes start at $362 for a six-block of tickets. Single tickets start at $45 and will become available on April 12. Flex Passes cannot be redeemed for the Broadway Cabaret Series or Gulfshore Playhouse Education productions.

For purchase information, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org or call 239-261- PLAY (7529).